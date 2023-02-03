Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
A.V. Club
Sam Smith wore devil horns at the Grammys and conservatives are losing it
As similarly seen with Lil Nas X’s devilish “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” promotion in 2021, conservatives have their satanic panic panties in a twist over last night’s performance from Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The two took the Grammys stage for a performance of their song “Unholy,” which won the award for Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance.
A.V. Club
Grimes alleges that the "irrelevant" Grammys told her she "wasn't allowed" to nominate Sophie
In the cavernous wake of Renaissance’s Album Of The Year snub, another voice has entered the “Grammys Don’t Matter” choir: Grimes, who alleges that when she was a member of the voting body she was forbidden from nominating the late electronic music pioneer Sophie, and had to choose from a “pre-fabricated” list that left a bad taste in her mouth.
A.V. Club
Do not tell Michelle Yeoh what to do, says Michelle Yeoh
People love to boss others around. But why they think they can tell Michaelle Yeoh what to do is beyond us. The Oscar-nominee is currently riding high on the road to the Academy Awards, where her high-energy postmodern kung fu epic, Everything Everywhere All At Once, is nominated for 11 little gold men. It’s the perfect capper to a career that continues to defy the generally sexist expectations about female actors and what roles they can or cannot do. And yet, despite starring in blockbuster superhero movies, animated family films, and romantic comedies, she still hears the same garbage as other actors going through the very natural experience of getting older.
A.V. Club
Not Dead Yet review: A worthy return to network TV for Gina Rodriguez
There’s something undeniably charming about Not Dead Yet, the new ABC sitcom that stars Gina Rodriguez as a reluctant obituary writer who discovers that she can see and communicate with the newly departed individuals whom she’s writing about. It’s an intriguing premise and, despite a few minor faults and foibles in its early execution, a worthy star vehicle for Rodriguez, who brings much of the same heartfelt humor and emotional intelligence that she delivered in spades as the titular protagonist on The CW’s Jane The Virgin.
A.V. Club
Elijah Wood has had it up to here with this AMC preferred seating nonsense
AMC is up their old tricks again. Hot off of Regal Cinemas filing for bankruptcy and shuttering 39 theaters, the only other game in town decided to make the moviegoing experience that much worse: Higher prices for “better” seats. Nothing says “come to the movies” quite like “we’re more outrageously expensive than ever.” Thankfully, one person who disapproves is national treasure and the ring bearer in all our hearts, Elijah Wood, and he has a big platform.
A.V. Club
Jeremy Renner offers an update on his Rennervations show
Jeremy Renner has sent another dispatch from his hospital bed, this time to update his fans on the impending arrival of his new Disney+ series, Rennervations. The actor says the show will make its debut, “as soon as I’m back on my feet,” although there’s truly no telling when that will be.
A.V. Club
17-year-old to direct A24 horror movie based on The Backrooms YouTube videos
Sidle back behind that tree, Slender Man! The internet has a new favorite creepypasta obsession, and it’s already becoming a movie from A24, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment. We’re talking about “The Backrooms,” an expansion of the internet’s fascination with liminal spaces—which are weird (often edited) photos of unsettlingly empty places.
A.V. Club
My Dad The Bounty Hunter review: A sci-fi joyride of a kids' show
My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the newest addition to Netflix’s growing slate of kids’ programming, is one more example of the intergenerational appeal of high-quality animation. Complete with nods and callbacks to classic sci-fi films that test the strength of familial bonds, the new sci-fi series is an action-packed joyride and offers a fresh, all-ages-friendly take on the double-life trope.
A.V. Club
HBO's The Last Of Us continues to lure in more viewers despite award season
HBO’s Sunday night programming continues to be infallible when it comes to dealing with competing network broadcasts. Despite 12.4 million people tuning into the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, The Last Of Us’ newest episode brought in 7.5 million on the same evening—a 17 percent increase from last week.
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan and Tom Brady dethrone Avatar, at least for this week, at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is done. Welcome to a new era of box office domination, one where Tom Brady and M. Night Shyamalan are the ones breaking records and rocketing up the list of biggest movies of all time… though, granted, neither of them have broken any records or made any impression on the all-time box office list the way Avatar has… and they almost certainly won’t… but, at least for this weekend, they both managed to top The Way Of Water at the domestic box office!
A.V. Club
History Of The World, Part II
History has a way of repeating itself, and that gets old fast. But, at least when Mel Brooks is involved, history has star power. For the first time since 1981, Mel Brooks is cracking open the history books with the long-delayed second part in his History Of The World series, and he’s got two of every star in Hollywood to help him out. However, the trailer for History Of The World, Part II, released earlier today, isn’t exactly the movie that Brooks promised at the end of History Of The World, Part I. Sadly, there’s no “Hitler on Ice” or “Jews In Space” here. Instead, the series picks up where the last one left off, riffing on the crucifixion, the Russian revolution, Shakespeare’s writers’ room, and the Civil War.
A.V. Club
Why physical media still matters in the streaming era
Gone are the days when you could find everything you wanted to watch on a single streaming service. With popular content now spread across multiple platforms, it’s more difficult than ever to find your favorite shows and movies. You can’t even be sure the titles you’re watching today will be there tomorrow. We’ve run story after story after story about executives angering both creators and consumers by pulling content from streaming platforms or rescinding renewal offers, often with little or no advance notice.
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser continues to flame the Golden Globes
Despite the leftover stench of scandal, much of Hollywood seemed content to return to the Golden Globes earlier this year and drink the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s champagne. But not Brendan Fraser, though his objections to the institution are of a much more personal nature than most. After having been assaulted by a former HFPA president, Fraser still wants nothing to do with the organization, even after being nominated for The Whale.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us graciously concedes next Sunday to Super Bowl LVII
As far as television goes, this Sunday stands to look a lot less apocalyptic (for those of us who aren’t die-hard Chiefs or Eagles fans.) HBO announced today that it will drop the next episode of The Last Of Us two days early, squarely avoiding any competition with Super Bowl LVII. Instead of airing episode five in TLOU’s standard Sunday night time slot (or taking a time-honored crack at a post-Super Bowl episode) the next installment will be available on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 P.M. E.T.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us gives us more reasons to love Melanie Lynskey
While we anxiously await the return of Yellowjackets for a second season (it premieres on March 26), The Last Of Us is serving up a juicy two-episode arc featuring Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey to tide us over. In HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic drama Lynskey plays Kathleen, an original character who wasn’t in the video game the show is based on. With note-perfect leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at the center of the story—not to mention guest stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, who blew us away in episode three—the addition of Lynskey is more proof that the show’s casting is one of the secrets to its success.
A.V. Club
Magic Mike's Last Dance review: Abs-ence makes the heart grow fonder
In a world of ingenious digital trickery, Channing Tatum may be one of cinema’s best special effects. During the sequence that kicks Magic Mike’s Last Dance into gear—a $6,000 lap dance for overstressed arts patron Max (Salma Hayek Pinault)—Tatum’s physique flows into shapes not physically possible for most humans. Ironically, he’s more of an action figure here than he was in the G.I. Joe movies, with the musculature of He-Man and the liquidity of the T-1000. Both left and right brain are engaged in the viewer, who may be turned on while also intellectually pondering how the hell he just did that one pose.
A.V. Club
CBS might be getting in the POINTS! business with an @midnight reboot
Remember when Twitter was fun? When Facebook was a place for friends, Instagram was a place for lunch, and Twitter was a place for puns?. CBS and Stephen Colbert certainly do. Tasked with the difficult job of finding something, anything funnier than James Corden to take over the soon-to-be-vacant Late Late Show spot, CBS is looking to score some points (pronounced: POINTS!) with a reboot of @midnight, reports Deadline.
Comments / 0