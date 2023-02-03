Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Purdue
OPPONENT Iowa (15-8, 7-5) at #1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2) LOCATION West Lafayette, Indiana (Mackey Arena) Iowa (15-8, 7-5) hits the road to face top-ranked Purdue (22-2, 11-2). Tipoff is slated for 6:01 p.m. (CT) Mackey Arena (14,876) in West Lafayette, Indiana. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Tennis Heads West to Face Oregon, Saint Mary's
The University of Iowa women’s tennis team travels to Eugene, Oregon, this weekend to compete at the Student Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Oregon. The Hawkeyes will challenge Oregon on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT), followed by Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT).
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 5 Iowa at No. 2 Indiana
Opponent No. 5/6 Iowa (19-4, 11-1) at No. 2/3 Indiana (22-1, 12-1) Location Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall // Bloomington, Ind. Radio Hawkeye Radio Network // Sirius XM Channel 135 or 196.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 16 Iowa Rolls Past Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb – The 16th-ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team defeated No. 36 Nebraska, 196.475-195.300, inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Monday night. Iowa gymnasts placed in the top three in all events, and Iowa took home first-place event titles in four of the five events.
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense stinks, but clearly it isn't the OC's fault. Clearly
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. This thing is long past doing what’s right, or even what’s prudent. It has veered directly into the dangerous ditch of enabling. “I anticipate no changes in our (coaching) staff moving forward,” Iowa coach...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hawkeyesports.com
Clark, Czinano on Naismith Women’s POY Midseason Team
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team on Tuesday. Clark was also named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this year.
CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation
The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
Iowa Football’s 2024 Class Ranked Among The Nation’s Best
Has the lackluster Iowa offense and uncertainty at the offensive coordinator position put a damper on football recruiting? According to experts, the answer is a resounding 'NO'!. While Iowa's most high-profile 2023 recruit Kadyn Proctor changed his mind, the recruiting class of 2024 is looking great! In fact, Hawkeyes Wire...
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with Huskers
A Nebraska football commit got ratings boost as his stock continues to soar. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was bumped up to three stars, in an article published by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks on Sunday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
iowa.media
Feenstra Announces Guest for State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) has announced that Mr. Chad Tentinger, lead developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, will be his guest for the State of the Union on Tuesday night. “I am thrilled to announce that Chad Tentinger will be my guest at the State of...
