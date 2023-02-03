ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

O’Grady, Bowman and Woodward earn BIG EAST honors

NEW YORK – Marquette University men's lacrosse players Bobby O'Grady, Andrew Bowman and Mason Woodward all earned BIG EAST Conference weekly honors the league announced on Monday afternoon. O'Grady was selected as the BIG EAST Attack Player of the Week for the second time in his career after posting...
No. 10 #MUBB travels to No. 21 UConn

The No. 10/10 Marquette University men's basketball team (19-5, 11-2 BIG EAST) opens a two-game BIG EAST road swing at No. 21/21 UConn (18-6, 7-6 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT from the XL Center. FS1 features the television broadcast, with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action. Following Tuesday's outing, the Golden Eagles will travel to Georgetown on Feb. 11 to complete the home-and-home series.
Men’s Tennis Falls 4-1 To UIC Sunday Afternoon

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University men's tennis team (0-4) dropped a 4-1 decision to UIC (2-5) Sunday afternoon. The Golden Eagles were able to open the match with a 1-0 advantage after claiming the doubles point with wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. The match between the...
