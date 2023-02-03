Read full article on original website
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for dating
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
CBS 6 congratulates students during National Signing Day ceremonies
National Signing Day was February 1, 2023, and marked the first time high school students could officially declare where they intended to compete at the collegiate level.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant
The Boulevard location, near the Interstate 64-95 interchange where Arthur Ashe Boulevard converges with Hermitage Road, will be open for breakfast and lunch daily.
Virginia State University accepting applications from local students for free tuition
The initiative provides students with limited financial resources -- particularly those from communities underrepresented in higher education -- to attend a four-year university immediately after graduating from high school.
Petersburg casino bill passes Virginia House
Petersburg's hopes of hosting a $1.4 billion casino resort and blocking Richmond from getting a second chance at a project are still alive, although it faces a difficult road.
New CarLotz owner closes Midlothian store, hands Broad St. spot
The two Richmond-area locations were CarLotz’s original stores. The company was founded in Richmond in 2011, opening its first spot on West Broad Street that year.
NBC12
Virtual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lasting impacts of the pandemic on the Richmond restaurant scene are on full display, but in a good way. Many restaurateurs were forced to pivot to stay afloat, bringing about exciting new business models. The concept is called a “Virtual Food Hall” or a “Cloud...
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
WSET
Mid-50s temperature on Sunday is the beginning of a warm week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to temperatures that are still chilly, but not nearly as chilly as yesterday morning!. A blend of sunshine and clouds return for our Sundy. We're going to watch some rain develop and move north out of the Carolinas. This should be more of a problem for areas near Richmond and Hampton Roads where the rain chances are near 50% for Sunday.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
NBC12
Reynolds seeking name suggestions for mascot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reynolds community college is requesting feedback from the community to name its beloved mascot. Debuting on campus in 2022, the Reynolds Red Hawk has attended many community events in the greater Richmond region and has since become very popular with students, faculty and staff. Reynolds has...
Richmond Marine Veteran to receive new roof as part of national project
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project was established in 2016 as a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans who served our country with a free roof installation.
Traffic stop near VCU turns violent: 'He's trying to grab my gun'
The driver was charged with obstruction of justice and felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Virginia
A popular restaurant chain that has been expanding its footprint in recent years recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
NBC12
Proposed bill in Virginia General Assembly targets catalytic converter black market
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Midas of Richmond on West Broad Street, owner Mark Smith says he’s noticed a decline in the number of people coming in with a very loud problem. “There were times when we were seeing them every day, so that’s obviously not exact science, but antidotally it sure looks that way,” said Smith.
A dog found starving in Richmond, Virginia
According to WWBT, a local television station, a dog was found starving in Richmond, Virginia. Now Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for help to find out who is responsible for the dog starving with her puppy.
‘It was very, very painful’: VCU burn doctors warn about scald injuries, how to treat them
VCU burn doctors warn about scald injuries and discuss how to treat them.
