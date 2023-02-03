ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

Virtual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lasting impacts of the pandemic on the Richmond restaurant scene are on full display, but in a good way. Many restaurateurs were forced to pivot to stay afloat, bringing about exciting new business models. The concept is called a “Virtual Food Hall” or a “Cloud...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Mid-50s temperature on Sunday is the beginning of a warm week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to temperatures that are still chilly, but not nearly as chilly as yesterday morning!. A blend of sunshine and clouds return for our Sundy. We're going to watch some rain develop and move north out of the Carolinas. This should be more of a problem for areas near Richmond and Hampton Roads where the rain chances are near 50% for Sunday.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Reynolds seeking name suggestions for mascot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reynolds community college is requesting feedback from the community to name its beloved mascot. Debuting on campus in 2022, the Reynolds Red Hawk has attended many community events in the greater Richmond region and has since become very popular with students, faculty and staff. Reynolds has...
RICHMOND, VA

