Horry County, SC

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network.

Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544.

In addition to the 21 drivers who did not have a valid license, six did not have a license with them when they were stopped at the checkpoint, the LEN said. Eleven drivers did not have proof of insurance for their vehicle, and six were driving vehicles with expired registration or no registration at all.

Authorities did not indicate how many vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Here is a complete list of infractions resulting from the checkpoint.

  • Driving under the influence — 3
  • No valid driver’s license — 21
  • No driver’s license in possession — 6
  • Failure to obtain a South Carolina driver’s license — 1
  • Failure to report change of address for driver’s license — 1
  • Expired vehicle registration or no registration — 6
  • No vehicle registration in possession –5
  • Failure to display validation — 1
  • No proof of vehicle insurance — 11
  • passing unlawfully — 1
  • Possession of fake identification or driver’s license — 2
  • Minor in possession of alcohol — 2
  • Open beer/wine/liquor in a vehicle — 2
  • simple possession of marijuana –2

Participating agencies included Atlantic Beach police, Briarcliffe Acres police, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County police, Loris police, Myrtle Beach police,
North Myrtle Beach police, South Carolina state constables, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Surfside Beach police

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Carolyn Engel
4d ago

Great Job by the SCPD there is enough bad driving going on in SC that we don't need unlicensed and insured drivers out there. Do more. that's a small sliver of what's out there keep us safe, we appreciate y'all.

Judy Kraynek
4d ago

how can they drive they couldn't have insurance guess this is why my insurance jumped 300 in one year

Wendell Gore Jr.
4d ago

To be honest you don’t have to show a license whenever they set us these roadblocks. It’s against the law for a cop to ask for a license or ID without a law being broken. All those people rights were violated. Know the law

