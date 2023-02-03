Oregon’s top high school wrestlers: 195 pounds (boys) and 170 pounds (girls)
Note: Records and highlights are as of late January
—
195 / 170
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, sophomore
Career record: 31-14.
2022-23 record (through Jan. 25): 21-4.
Season highlights: Second, Rick Sanders; Winner, Don York.
Ben Winjum, West Linn, senior
Career record: 80-24.
2022-23 record: 24-5.
Career highlights: 2022: Fifth, Reser’s TOC; Fourth, Rose City; Three Rivers district champion; Fourth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Three Rivers district; Fourth, OWA 6A state. 2020: Fourth, Three Rivers district.
Blake Perlichek, Cascade, senior
Career record: 71-21.
2022-23 record: 21-6.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, 4A Special District 2; Fourth, OSAA state.
Season highlights: Fourth, Perry Burlison.
Cambria Funk, St. Helens, senior
Career record: 29-8.
2022-23 record: 16-3.
Career highlights: 2022: Northwest district champion; Fourth, OSAA state.
Season highlights: Winner, Battle for the Capital; Winner, Liberty Invitational; Winner, Lady Dragon Invitational.
Daevon Vereen, Banks, senior
Career record: 92-30.
2022-23 record: 29-1.
Career highlights: 2022: 4A Special District 1 champion; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 4A Special District 1; Fifth, OWA state. 2020: Fourth, 4A Special District 1.
Season highlights: Winner, Deven Dawson; Third, Liberty Invitational.
Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley, senior
Career record: 102-14.
2022-23 record: 25-1.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, Reno TOC; Winner, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: OWA 5A state champion. 2020: Third, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion.
Season highlights: Cal Poly SLO signee; Third, Walsh Ironman; Winner, Reno TOC; Winner, Doc Buchanan.
Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, senior
Career record: 64-0 (62 by fall).
2022-23 record: 15-0.
Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Kelso girls; Valley district champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: OWA state champion. 2020: Winner, Kelso girls; North regional champion; OSAA state champion.
Season highlights: McKendree University signee; U20 World team qualifier; Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Winner, War of the Rose; Winner, Reno TOC; Winner, Lady Dragon Invitational.
Emiliano Rocha, Dallas, senior
Career record: 63-40.
2022-23 record: 17-5.
Career highlights: 2022: Fourth, Reser’s TOC; Third, Mid-Willamette district. 2021: Second, Mid-Willamette district.
Season highlights: Fifth, Rose City; Winner, Liberty Invitational.
Hudson Davis, Newberg, senior
Career record: 102-13.
2022-23 record: 14-1.
Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Best of the West; Second, Rose City; Second, Reser’s TOC; Pacific district champion; OSAA 6A state champion. 2021: Pacific district champion; OWA 6A state champion. 2020: Pacific district champion; Third, OSAA 6A state.
Season highlights: Wyoming signee; Second, Rose City.
Hunter McAvoy, Yamhill-Carlton, senior
Career record: 57-45.
2022-23 record: 27-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, 3A Special District 2. 2021: Third, 3A Special District 2.
Season highlights: Third, Kelly Bledsoe; Second, Scio Holiday; Winner, Bob Bishop.
James Rolla Camden Roofner, Glencoe, sophomore
Career record: 30-19.
2022-23 record: 21-4.
Career highlights: xxx
Season highlights: Fifth, Liberty Invitational; Winner, Burton 5 Invitational; Winner, Bob Beisell.
Jarett Armstrong, La Grande, senior
Career record: 50-29.
2022-23 record: 21-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 4; Fifth, OSAA state.
Season highlights: Winner, Ranger Classic; Fifth, Muilenburg; Seventh, Tri-State.
Jasmine Brown, Wilsonville, junior
Career record: 27-10.
2022-23 record: 15-4.
Career highlights: 2022: Fifth, Valley district.
Season highlights: Third, War of the Roses; Second, Liberty Invitational; Second, Southridge Invite; Second, Lady Dragon Invitational
Jasmine Lopez, Woodburn, senior
Career record: 44-17.
2022-23 record: 19-5.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, Valley district; Fifth, OSAA state.
Season highlights: Second, Tyrone S. Woods; Third, Battle for the Capital; Winner, Van Holstad; Winner, Southridge Invite; Fourth, Lady Dragon Invitational.
June Highburger, Elmira, junior
Career record: 32-17.
2022-23 record: 22-2.
Season highlights: Third, Perry Burlison; Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Nick Lutz.
Kale Ferguson, Joseph, senior
Career record: 28-13.
2022-23 record: 21-5.
Career highlights: 2021: Third, 2A/1A Special District 4.
Season highlights: Third, Enterprise Kick Off; Winner, Culver Invitational; Third, Elgin Memorial; Second, Jo-Hi; Winner, 1A State.
Kira Kerr, La Pine, senior
Career record: 49-6.
2022-23 record: 2-0.
Career highlights: 2022: Eastern district champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: Second, South regional; Second, OWA state.
Mason Buss, Siuslaw, senior
Career record: 113-26.
2022-23 record: 26-0.
Career highlights: 2022: Third, 4A Special District 2; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 4A Special District 2; Third, OWA state. 2020: Second, 4A Special District 2.
Season highlights: Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, King of the Hill; Winner, Nick Lutz.
Nolan Earls, Colton, senior
Career record: 61-6.
2022-23 record: 14-2.
Career highlights: 2022: 2A/1A Special District 1 champion; Third, OSAA state. 2021: 2A/1A Special District 1 champion; Second, OWA state.
Season highlights: Second, Ranger Classic; Winner, Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle.
Richard Gomez, Aloha, junior
Career record: 77-21.
2022-23 record: 32-3.
Career highlights: 2022: Metro district champion. 2021: Second, Metro district.
Season highlights: Fourth, Rose City; Winner, Liberty Invitational.
Sean Peden, Elgin, senior
Career record: 36-21.
2022-23 record: 22-7.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 2A/1A Special District 4.
Season highlights: Sixth, Muilenburg; Third, Elgin Memorial; Third, Jo-Hi; Third, 1A State.
Tyler Konold, Canby, junior
2022-23 record: 17-2.
Season highlights: Winner, Rick Herrin Holiday Classic; Winner, Larry Owings; Winner, MHS Your Space Storage Invite.
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama, junior
Career record: 48-12.
2022-23 record: 25-7.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 3.
Season highlights: Winner, Dan Vidlak; Winner, Culver Invitational; Fourth, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Second, Sierra Nevada Classic; Winner, High Desert Classic.
Vida Boskovic, Roosevelt, senior
Career record: 28-11.
2022-23 record: 14-1.
Career highlights: 2022: Northwest district champion; Sixth, OSAA state. 2021: Fourth, North regional.
Season highlights: Winner, Werner Beef and Brew; Winner, PIL All Girls; Winner, Rick Sanders; Winner, Maren Gingerich; Third, Lady Dragon Invitational.
Wyatt Anicker, Scappoose, senior
Career record: 96-39.
2022-23 record: 31-5.
Career highlights: 2022: Second, NWOC district. 2021: NWOC district champion; Sixth, OWA 5A state. 2020: Third, NWOC district.
Season highlights: Third, Perry Burlison; Third, Muilenburg; Third, Pacific Coast Championships; Quarterfinals, Rollie Lane.
