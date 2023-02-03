ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s top high school wrestlers: 195 pounds (boys) and 170 pounds (girls)

By René Ferrán
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYYCY_0kbcvWwr00

Note: Records and highlights are as of late January

195 / 170

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, sophomore

Career record: 31-14.

2022-23 record (through Jan. 25): 21-4.

Season highlights: Second, Rick Sanders; Winner, Don York.

Ben Winjum, West Linn, senior

Career record: 80-24.

2022-23 record: 24-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Fifth, Reser’s TOC; Fourth, Rose City; Three Rivers district champion; Fourth, OSAA 6A state. 2021: Second, Three Rivers district; Fourth, OWA 6A state. 2020: Fourth, Three Rivers district.

Blake Perlichek, Cascade, senior

Career record: 71-21.

2022-23 record: 21-6.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, 4A Special District 2; Fourth, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Fourth, Perry Burlison.

Cambria Funk, St. Helens, senior

Career record: 29-8.

2022-23 record: 16-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Northwest district champion; Fourth, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Winner, Battle for the Capital; Winner, Liberty Invitational; Winner, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Daevon Vereen, Banks, senior

Career record: 92-30.

2022-23 record: 29-1.

Career highlights: 2022: 4A Special District 1 champion; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Second, 4A Special District 1; Fifth, OWA state. 2020: Fourth, 4A Special District 1.

Season highlights: Winner, Deven Dawson; Third, Liberty Invitational.

Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley, senior

Career record: 102-14.

2022-23 record: 25-1.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, Reno TOC; Winner, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion. 2021: OWA 5A state champion. 2020: Third, Reser’s TOC; Mid-Willamette district champion; OSAA 5A state champion.

Season highlights: Cal Poly SLO signee; Third, Walsh Ironman; Winner, Reno TOC; Winner, Doc Buchanan.

Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, senior

Career record: 64-0 (62 by fall).

2022-23 record: 15-0.

Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Kelso girls; Valley district champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: OWA state champion. 2020: Winner, Kelso girls; North regional champion; OSAA state champion.

Season highlights: McKendree University signee; U20 World team qualifier; Winner, Tyrone S. Woods; Winner, War of the Rose; Winner, Reno TOC; Winner, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Emiliano Rocha, Dallas, senior

Career record: 63-40.

2022-23 record: 17-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Fourth, Reser’s TOC; Third, Mid-Willamette district. 2021: Second, Mid-Willamette district.

Season highlights: Fifth, Rose City; Winner, Liberty Invitational.

Hudson Davis, Newberg, senior

Career record: 102-13.

2022-23 record: 14-1.

Career highlights: 2022: Winner, Best of the West; Second, Rose City; Second, Reser’s TOC; Pacific district champion; OSAA 6A state champion. 2021: Pacific district champion; OWA 6A state champion. 2020: Pacific district champion; Third, OSAA 6A state.

Season highlights: Wyoming signee; Second, Rose City.

Hunter McAvoy, Yamhill-Carlton, senior

Career record: 57-45.

2022-23 record: 27-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, 3A Special District 2. 2021: Third, 3A Special District 2.

Season highlights: Third, Kelly Bledsoe; Second, Scio Holiday; Winner, Bob Bishop.

James Rolla Camden Roofner, Glencoe, sophomore

Career record: 30-19.

2022-23 record: 21-4.

Career highlights: xxx

Season highlights: Fifth, Liberty Invitational; Winner, Burton 5 Invitational; Winner, Bob Beisell.

Jarett Armstrong, La Grande, senior

Career record: 50-29.

2022-23 record: 21-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 4; Fifth, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Winner, Ranger Classic; Fifth, Muilenburg; Seventh, Tri-State.

Jasmine Brown, Wilsonville, junior

Career record: 27-10.

2022-23 record: 15-4.

Career highlights: 2022: Fifth, Valley district.

Season highlights: Third, War of the Roses; Second, Liberty Invitational; Second, Southridge Invite; Second, Lady Dragon Invitational

Jasmine Lopez, Woodburn, senior

Career record: 44-17.

2022-23 record: 19-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, Valley district; Fifth, OSAA state.

Season highlights: Second, Tyrone S. Woods; Third, Battle for the Capital; Winner, Van Holstad; Winner, Southridge Invite; Fourth, Lady Dragon Invitational.

June Highburger, Elmira, junior

Career record: 32-17.

2022-23 record: 22-2.

Season highlights: Third, Perry Burlison; Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Nick Lutz.

Kale Ferguson, Joseph, senior

Career record: 28-13.

2022-23 record: 21-5.

Career highlights: 2021: Third, 2A/1A Special District 4.

Season highlights: Third, Enterprise Kick Off; Winner, Culver Invitational; Third, Elgin Memorial; Second, Jo-Hi; Winner, 1A State.

Kira Kerr, La Pine, senior

Career record: 49-6.

2022-23 record: 2-0.

Career highlights: 2022: Eastern district champion; OSAA state champion. 2021: Second, South regional; Second, OWA state.

Mason Buss, Siuslaw, senior

Career record: 113-26.

2022-23 record: 26-0.

Career highlights: 2022: Third, 4A Special District 2; Second, OSAA state. 2021: Third, 4A Special District 2; Third, OWA state. 2020: Second, 4A Special District 2.

Season highlights: Winner, Perry Burlison; Winner, North Bend Coast Classic; Winner, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Winner, King of the Hill; Winner, Nick Lutz.

Nolan Earls, Colton, senior

Career record: 61-6.

2022-23 record: 14-2.

Career highlights: 2022: 2A/1A Special District 1 champion; Third, OSAA state. 2021: 2A/1A Special District 1 champion; Second, OWA state.

Season highlights: Second, Ranger Classic; Winner, Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle.

Richard Gomez, Aloha, junior

Career record: 77-21.

2022-23 record: 32-3.

Career highlights: 2022: Metro district champion. 2021: Second, Metro district.

Season highlights: Fourth, Rose City; Winner, Liberty Invitational.

Sean Peden, Elgin, senior

Career record: 36-21.

2022-23 record: 22-7.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 2A/1A Special District 4.

Season highlights: Sixth, Muilenburg; Third, Elgin Memorial; Third, Jo-Hi; Third, 1A State.

Tyler Konold, Canby, junior

2022-23 record: 17-2.

Season highlights: Winner, Rick Herrin Holiday Classic; Winner, Larry Owings; Winner, MHS Your Space Storage Invite.

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama, junior

Career record: 48-12.

2022-23 record: 25-7.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, 4A Special District 3.

Season highlights: Winner, Dan Vidlak; Winner, Culver Invitational; Fourth, Grants Pass Winter Kickoff; Second, Sierra Nevada Classic; Winner, High Desert Classic.

Vida Boskovic, Roosevelt, senior

Career record: 28-11.

2022-23 record: 14-1.

Career highlights: 2022: Northwest district champion; Sixth, OSAA state. 2021: Fourth, North regional.

Season highlights: Winner, Werner Beef and Brew; Winner, PIL All Girls; Winner, Rick Sanders; Winner, Maren Gingerich; Third, Lady Dragon Invitational.

Wyatt Anicker, Scappoose, senior

Career record: 96-39.

2022-23 record: 31-5.

Career highlights: 2022: Second, NWOC district. 2021: NWOC district champion; Sixth, OWA 5A state. 2020: Third, NWOC district.

Season highlights: Third, Perry Burlison; Third, Muilenburg; Third, Pacific Coast Championships; Quarterfinals, Rollie Lane.

