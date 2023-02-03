ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

NBC Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin ties world Alpine skiing championships medals record

Mikaela Shiffrin took silver behind Italian Marta Bassino in the super-G for her 12th world Alpine skiing championships medal, tying the modern individual record. Bassino edged Shiffrin by 11 hundredths of a second in Meribel, France, for her second world title after sharing parallel gold in 2021. “That was the...

