Posting Potential: Former Choctaw standout Jazmin Adams helps enhance talented Putnam City West girls squad

By Michael Kinney

Last year, the Putnam City West Lady Patriots entered the season with high expectations.

With a solid lineup, they had intentions to make a deep run in the postseason.

However, that wasn’t the case when their season came to a sudden end in the playoffs.

The Lady Patriots have once again entered this season with similar aspirations. However, something is different this go-round, as PCW added Jazmin Adams to its already strong lineup.

Adams transferred from Choctaw to Putnam City West in the offseason and took over the post spot. From the outset, she saw her team’s potential.

“Over this past season, we have been able to come closer as a team in building our culture and just being able to lean on each other when we are needed,” Adams said. “Our coaches have helped us to become a really great just team (by) building team bonding.

"When we get on the court, we're able to execute our pace, execute what we need to do and do the job.”

One of the keys to the team’s early success has been integrating the new parts with the old ones and just building a cohesive group.

Before Adams arrived at Putnam City West, she had already put together a pretty solid career. But she was looking to expand her game even more under the Lady Patriots' coaching staff.

“I wanted to show that I was able to rebound for everybody and just kick the ball out to my guards and to finish on everything that I do,” Adams said. “And then if it's my chance, then I can shoot the ball when I'm able to.”

Through 14 games, Adams was averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals for the Lady Patriots. She was also shooting 51 percent from the field and 67 percent from the line.

One area Adams wanted to emphasize this season was her ballhandling skills. She knows that will be important for not only PCW’s success but also her future hardwood dreams.

“Because I'm not going to be such a big person going into college ball,” Adams said. “So, knowing how to dribble overall is just a great experience and a good thing to know because at some point in time, you're always going to have to be able to dribble up the court.”

The thought of even being a college basketball player didn’t enter Adams' head until heading into ninth grade.

“But, I really didn't start thinking about it (until) the summer of my 10th grade year,” Adams said. “I actually didn't really think too much about it; I was just in there to play basketball because I had fun. They made it fun and I had great coaches to push me.

"And (during my) sophomore year going into my junior year, I started picking up offers and I was like this is a reward for what I've worked for and I felt accomplished. You can never stop after you have gotten what you want because if you stop, then that's when things get taken away because, after all, you can always lose something that you have gained.”

Adams has since decided she will continue her basketball career at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.

“Up there, they just have such a family-building system,” Adams said. “They work together. They are always together. They do outside team bonding as well.

"And they just have a really great program up there and I'm happy to join.”