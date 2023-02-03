Read full article on original website
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating a shooting that took place in Waltherson Tuesday night. Officers in the area of Ridgecroft Road were dispatched to the 3900 block on the report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 pm. Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. nearby, they located a 24-year-old male suspect who remained at the location after the shooting. He was taken into custody. At this time, he has not been charged but has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting. Neither The post Police arrest suspect in Northeast Baltimore shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Human remains found in Owings Mills, say Baltimore County Police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say human remains were found in Owings Mills. Police say that officers were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. on February 6 for a report of human remains discovered in a brush area near the roadway.
Witness says 16-year-old student 'cried for help' after deadly NE Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- Detectives went door to door in the 1800-block of East 29th Street Monday as they searched for information in the killing of a 16-year-old boy, one of at least five teenagers shot and killed in Baltimore City since the beginning of the year. One witness told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the incident was "terrifying" and said she heard five gunshots and watched the teen take his final breaths. She asked that her name not be used. She told Hellgren his last word was "help.""I saw him hit the [ground] and he just died. …He kept crying for help."Police identified the...
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
Baltimore high school student found guilty in murder of police captain's husband
A teenage high school student has been convicted of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police captain.
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police
A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
Suspect convicted of second degree murder in death of police lieutenant's husband
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury convicted Sahiou Kargbo of second degree murder and handgun charges in the death of James Blue III, the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office. Blue was fatally shot in January of 2022 along Walker Avenue,...
Officer taken to hospital after Baltimore County police-involved crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a police-involved crash in Baltimore County. At approximately 5:50AM, officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a "departmental crash." Once at the scene, officers saw that two vehicles had been involved in...
2 teenage boys charged with attempted murder in shooting near Franklin High School: police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested and charged two teenage boys in connection with the shooting of two Benjamin Franklin High School students last month. Both of the teens are being held at central booking, charged with attempted first-degree murder. One suspect is 16 years...
5 Annapolis Teens Arrested Following Police Pursuit, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana And 3 Guns Recovered
SEVERN, Md. – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled toward...
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
No Shirt, Some Shoes, No Charges: Baltimore Security Guard Cleared In Fatal Giant Shooting
No shirt, some shoes, no charges. The Baltimore security guard who shot and killed a disorderly shirtless man who started a massive brawl in the meat section of a Giant grocery store who won't be facing charges, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced. Titus Ninneh will have a clean record...
Maryland Security Guard Cleared In Nicholas Lee's Fatal Grocery Store Killing
No shirt, some shoes, no charges.The Baltimore security guard who shot and killed a disorderly shirtless man who started a massive brawl in the meat section of a Giant grocery store who won't be facing charges, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced. NOW: Family members say the altercation started…
Parkville business burglarized, parked vehicle stolen in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported last week. At just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 3, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 4100-block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspect did not gain entrance and fled on foot, heading west on East Joppa Road.
