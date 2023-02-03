ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona

Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Sandpoint Reader

Fish and Game responds to ‘unusual’ coyote behavior in Bonner County

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint. In early January, reports were received of coyotes roaming the Schweitzer ski resort, chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
nspiremagazine.com

Fault Lake, Sandpoint

It’s a beautiful hike if you like a challenge. It’s a long climb to the top, but the lake is so peaceful and the scenery is stunning. The alpine lake at the top! It’s peaceful, pretty and a great reward after a hard hike. This is a great spot for backpacking, with a dozen dedicated spots around the lake.
SANDPOINT, ID
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

See what's on the menu for Inlander Restaurant Week this year

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Inland Restaurant Week is still a couple of weeks away, but you can check out all the participating restaurants right now!. The 2023 event guide is now live on the Inlander Restaurant Week website where you can check out what three-course meal each restaurant is serving.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, February 5, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, February 5, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0326 Other Law Enforcement Calls. 01:34:38. Incident Address: NE TERRE VIEW DR; COUGS CORNER MART, PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Office contacted a subject regarding a traffic violation. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0327 Welfare...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

