Prescott, AZ

Elderly couple, dog rescued after days trapped in the snow near Prescott

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HDvf_0kbcut5f00

An elderly couple and their dog who went missing earlier this week were rescued Thursday after spending two nights trapped in snow and ice south of Prescott.

On Tuesday, the unidentified couple took their truck out for a drive to Palace Station, but on their way home,they got stuck in treacherous road conditions on Senator Highway, authorities said. They were left trapped in their car for two nights.

Fortunately, the couple conserved their fuel and had enough food and water to survive until rescuers found them Thursday after an extensive search, said the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

After 87 hours of searching over 1,300 miles, the couple was found and airlifted to safety. Their dog, Daphnee the Dachshund, was driven out by YCSO volunteers.

State of the drought:Arizona sees relief following snow, rainstorms

Authorities say this story is an important reminder to be prepared and always bring adequate food, water, clothing layers and other essential survival supplies when adventuring outdoors.

The National Weather Service recommends avoiding driving during a snowstorm but said to be prepared if you must. Before leaving the house, the weather service said you should:

  • Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take. If something happens, this person will know where to start a search.
  • Make sure you have a fully charged mobile phone, car charger and an emergency supplies kit in your car including food, water and other necessities.

What to do if you get stuck in a winter storm

If your car does get stuck during a storm, the weather service recommends you:

  • Stay in the vehicle!
  • If you leave your vehicle, you will become disoriented quickly in wind-driven snow and cold.
  • Run the motor about 10 minutes each hour for heat.
  • While running the motor, open the window a little for fresh air to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Clear snow from the exhaust pipe to avoid gas poisoning.
  • Be visible to rescuers.
  • Turn on the dome light at night when running the engine.
  • Tie a bright-colored cloth, preferably red, to your antenna or door.
  • After snow stops falling, raise the hood to indicate you need help.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

