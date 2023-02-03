Celebs You Probably Had No Idea Wrote Fiction

Related
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says His Death 'Will Never Seem Real' After Grammys Tribute
"I love you to infinity and beyond," wrote Connie Boss Alexander.
Eddie Izzard Recalls How She Shot Down A Heckler With 1 Tiny Word
The British comedian gave Seth Meyers a master class in handling rude audience members.
'Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says Tom Cruise Made Coolest Entrance Ever When They Met
Cruise's greeting was so over the top, Ellis wondered if they were on a prank show.
Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'
The international Puerto Rican star and his fans were subjected to "insulting" treatment in his opening act on the awards show.
Christina Applegate Says This Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show As An Actor'
The "Dead to Me" star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021.
Trevor Noah Introduces The Duo You Didn't Know You Needed In Grammys Monologue
The host teased that he did his “research” on this year’s nominees before the show to find out who to match up.
Jay-Z Said Beyoncé Should Win Album Of The Year Before Now-Infamous Harry Styles Upset
"Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world,” the legendary rapper said of his wife's album "Renaissance."
Ashton Kutcher Explains Why He And Reese Witherspoon Look So Awkward In Those Red Carpet Photos
The photos are so uncomfortable that Kutcher said his wife, Mila Kunis, intervened.
J.Lo And Ben Affleck Appeared To Have A Spat At The Grammys, And People Have Theories
The celebrity couple also had very on-brand responses when they realized they'd been caught in a moment.
Jonah Hill And Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was CGI, According To Co-Star
"I don't even know if I should share this," comedian Andrew Schulz said, "but the final scene, they don't even kiss."
Harry Styles Slammed For Clueless Remark During His Album Of The Year Grammys Speech
One journalist called Styles’s comment “the most white privilege-iest thing to ever be uttered at an awards show ever for all time.”
'Harlem' Season 2 Made Meagan Good Lean Into Her Own Self-Discovery
The actor talks about how her journey parallels her character on the show and the support she received from her cast.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Hundreds Of Onlookers Watching 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss
Gellar said the iconic lip-lock had to be rerecorded because of the noise.
Funny Tweets About Kids' Birthday Party Themes
"My 8 year old son just asked for an H&R Block themed birthday party"
People Share Things They Don’t Buy Anymore Because It Got Too Expensive
