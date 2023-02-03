ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Pro wrestler Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Professional wrestler Jerry Lawler has suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, WMC reports. The Memphis television station reported that the 73-year-old has undergone surgery and is recovering at a hospital. Lawler wrestled for decades in the WWE, where he is also well-known for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WIS-TV

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say

(Gray News) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained for taking a firearm into Mexico while on vacation in January. According to a translated statement from the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office, a handgun was found in his luggage at the airport when he was trying to return to the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy