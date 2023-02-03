Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with a possibly wanted parolee
REDDING, Calif. - There is an increased police presence in the 2500 block of Irwin Road as Redding Police are attempting to negotiate the safe surrender of a possible wanted parolee, RPD confirmed. RPD says the possible wanted parolee is barricaded inside a residence they believe to be unoccupied. Additionally,...
krcrtv.com
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:30 P.M. UPDATE - Action News Now spoke with an Oroville Police Department Officer Tuesday night. He said they can't speak about pending litigation. A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in attic after 8-hour standoff
REDDING, Calif. - A standoff in Redding that lasted about eight hours, ended with a suspect finally arrested after the SWAT team found him hiding in an attic. Police arrested 35 year old David Merrifield for being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. The incident started...
crimevoice.com
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop
“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Victim severely burned in Shasta Co. house fire
OAK RUN, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a house fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 27000 block of Bullskin Ridge Road in Oak Run, in eastern Shasta County. CAL FIRE said a single wide...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 7, 3:08 PM:. Officials with the Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters are currently at the scene of a house fire near Finnell Avenue and Orland Avenue in Corning. They said the fire has been contained and that their resources will remain on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in Chico BB gun shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who shot a person with a BB gun at Chico’s Depot Park Monday afternoon. Police said one person has minor injuries. Officers said they detained a man but he was released after officers determined he was not involved. The shooting...
chicosol.org
Homeless people in Chico victimized
The Eaton-Cohasset homeless encampment sits on Chico’s northern edge, a motley assortment of weathered tents, a couple of dumpsters and a port-o-potty that juts up from the muddy gravel. With hate crimes targeting racial, religious, and sexual minorities on the rise nationwide, residents here say they’re being targeted for...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
CHICO, Calif. - Train tracks may soon be connecting Chico to Natomas, the community just north of Sacramento. "With that service there would be stops in Marysville, Yuba City, Plumas Lake, Gridley and Chico,” said Executive Director for the Butte County Association of Government (BCAG) Jon Clark. Clark said...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding City Council could spend $1.2M on consultant for riverfront development
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding City Council will vote Tuesday on spending more than a million dollars to hire a consultant to lay out a plan for the development of the Redding riverfront on the Sacramento River. This process started in 2021, when the city received a proposal from private...
krcrtv.com
Highway 299 reopens after overturned vehicle in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, Monday, 10:45 a.m. Caltrans says the westbound lane is now open after an overturned vehicle blocked it Monday morning. ORIGINAL, Monday, 10:15 a.m. The westbound lane of State Route 299 is blocked in eastern Shasta County Monday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according...
actionnewsnow.com
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council to discuss adding more diagonal parking in Downtown
CHICO, Calif. - One of the items on Tuesday's City Council agenda is to discuss adding more diagonal parking in Downtown Chico. The areas that would be affected by adding more diagonal parking is on Salem, Broadway, and Main Streets, between 1st and 9th Streets. Council member Tom van Overbeek...
shastascout.org
Tippin Responds To Community Concerns About Populous’ Proposed Role In Updating Redding’s Riverfront Plan
On Tuesday, February 7, the Redding City Council will consider approving a proposal by the national planning and design firm MIG to lead the process of updating Redding’s Riverfront Specific Plan. Tippin has confirmed that MIG hopes to work with Kansas City-based architectural design firm Populous, Inc. as a subcontractor in the project.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Woman carrying loaded, stolen gun inside Mt. Shasta Mall arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested at the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding Thursday afternoon after officers found she had a stolen gun that was loaded. The Redding Police Department responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall after security officers at the mall saw a woman enter the mall with a handgun in her waistband.
actionnewsnow.com
Unnamed female driver in the hospital after crash offroad into a tree
CHICO, Calif. - CHP confirms a 25-year-old woman sustained major injuries resulting from a crash off Highway 99 and into a tree. CHP says the unnamed female driver was driving southbound in the #2 lane on Highway 99 when she turned off to the right and off the roadway, where she collided with a tree just south of Highway 32.
