Charlotte Davidson
4d ago

I only donate to Salvation Army or DAV. They actually help out locals in need. I have seen it myself. Goodwill receives all funds in their pockets only. They claim that their benefit to the community is providing jobs. well, so do all of the rest + gives back to the community. I'm not very familiar with Arc but I believe that they are like Goodwill, only creating jobs and not giving back to the community.

Dynamite
4d ago

I don’t mind donating anything it does bother me that they sell items donated I want to donate to people who are in need not have them pay $ for my donation just want to make sure many in need get my free donation at no cost to them!!!

