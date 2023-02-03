ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
Fire heavily damages home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home in Lancaster on Monday morning. Firefighters said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house along the 300 block of West Lemon Street. Departments from surrounding areas were called in to assist. That included Manheim...
Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House

There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
Lancaster City police release warning of potential scam

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
Expect delays from construction on Wrights Ferry Bridge

Construction on the Wrights Ferry Bridge in Lancaster County is going to cause some restrictions for drivers this week. Work on the bridge will start on Monday and end on Friday. They will begin at 7 p.m. in the evening and then at 5 a.m. the following morning. The right...
Forum held with goal to 'attend more graduations and less funerals'

The York police department hosted a meeting Monday night to discuss the Violence Intervention Program. It’s more than a program, it's a strategy. The goal is to identify individuals that might be at risk of getting caught in violence or crime before they become part of a group/gang and ultimately end up dead or in prison.
'Magnet fishing' craze in Baltimore getting people hooked

Magnet fishing is a new craze that's quickly catching on in Baltimore, Md., and helping to clean up the waters of the Inner Harbor. Evan Woodard formed a magnet-fishing group in Baltimore that's growing by the week. He started the group about a month ago after seeing the activity on YouTube.
Achenbach's Pastries is the home of Super Bowl goodies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "Our name is 'home of the long john', but we're so much more than that," said Dave Burkholder of Achenbach's Pastries. This week, Achenbach's Pastries is the home of all Super Bowl goodies. "We have our Eagles' colors here, grey and white and green," said...
Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
LANCASTER, PA

