WGAL
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
WGAL
Driver airlifted to hospital after car, dump truck crash in Lebanon County
SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a car and dump truck collided on Tuesday in Lebanon County. Video above: Photos from the crash scene. The crash happened in South Annville Township at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and Louser Road shortly after...
WGAL
Electric vehicles on car carrier go up in flames in Lancaster County
Two electric vehicles caught fire in Lancaster County. "It was a very intense fire," Wayne McDade, with Wayne’s Towing and Recovery. A car carrier loaded with seven cars was engulfed in flames Monday night along Route 222, and the fire spread to a Tesla and a Chevy Volt. "Our...
WGAL
Loaded gun found in York County man's carry-on at Harrisburg International Airport
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — TheTransportation Security Administration says its officers at Harrisburg International Airport prevented a York County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Monday. The 9mm gun was loaded with seven bullets. The gun was caught as the man, who is from Dillsburg, entered the...
WGAL
Fire heavily damages home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home in Lancaster on Monday morning. Firefighters said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house along the 300 block of West Lemon Street. Departments from surrounding areas were called in to assist. That included Manheim...
WGAL
Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions planned for Route 30 bridge between Lancaster, York counties
Nighttime lane restrictions are planned for the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River between York and Lancaster counties. PennDOT said the restrictions will be in place on the Wrights Ferry Bridge from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane and right shoulder will be closed...
WGAL
Couple escapes burning home in Strasburg, Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A couple safely escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A neighbor spotted the fire on the back porch of the home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg, called 911 and got the residents out. There is no word on what...
WGAL
One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
WGAL
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House
There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say a crash involving three vehicles slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of Route 30 Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. between the Harrisburg and Manheim Pike exits. Lancaster City Police are investigating.
WGAL
Lancaster City police release warning of potential scam
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police lift missing endangered person advisory
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing endangered person advisory has been lifted. The Bethlehem City police department has ended the search for a missing child. Ten-year-old Kaylen Antonio Williams was found and is safe.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
WGAL
Expect delays from construction on Wrights Ferry Bridge
Construction on the Wrights Ferry Bridge in Lancaster County is going to cause some restrictions for drivers this week. Work on the bridge will start on Monday and end on Friday. They will begin at 7 p.m. in the evening and then at 5 a.m. the following morning. The right...
WGAL
Forum held with goal to 'attend more graduations and less funerals'
The York police department hosted a meeting Monday night to discuss the Violence Intervention Program. It’s more than a program, it's a strategy. The goal is to identify individuals that might be at risk of getting caught in violence or crime before they become part of a group/gang and ultimately end up dead or in prison.
WGAL
'Magnet fishing' craze in Baltimore getting people hooked
Magnet fishing is a new craze that's quickly catching on in Baltimore, Md., and helping to clean up the waters of the Inner Harbor. Evan Woodard formed a magnet-fishing group in Baltimore that's growing by the week. He started the group about a month ago after seeing the activity on YouTube.
WGAL
Achenbach's Pastries is the home of Super Bowl goodies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "Our name is 'home of the long john', but we're so much more than that," said Dave Burkholder of Achenbach's Pastries. This week, Achenbach's Pastries is the home of all Super Bowl goodies. "We have our Eagles' colors here, grey and white and green," said...
WGAL
Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
