Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
newsnet5
Finger-pointing follows after Chinese balloon shot down on the coast
In the hours that followed U.S. military officials shooting down a balloon the Pentagon said was used by China for spying, lawmakers started pointing fingers at each other. The balloon drifted over U.S. airspace last week. It was first reported over Montana on Thursday, then later seen over the Kansas City area by Friday. It was shot down near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday.
