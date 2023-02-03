Read full article on original website
Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
K9 Bruce reports for duty in Newton County and already makes two drug-related arrests
It didn't take long for K9 Bruce to make his first drug-related arrest for the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Robert Burby says Deputy J. Nash and K9 Bruce completed training on February 3rd at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana. This was a four week training session that consisted of drug location, tracking, and article searching.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
Jury set and testimony underway in Jasper City Jail death trial
A jury was selected on Monday and testimony is underway in a federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others after 28-year-old Steven Mitchell Qualls died in a Jasper City Jail cell on January 30th, 2019. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Qualls, filed the lawsuit.
Big Thicket issuing 75 FREE hog trap permits while they last
The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced that they are issuing FREE hog trap permits. According to the entity, they are issuing a total of 75 permits while they last. They began giving them away on Monday, and as of Tuesday they have plenty more to give away. Big Thicket...
Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges
The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not guilty to a...
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
'The Soul of Port Arthur' | New self-guided tour showcases African American history, culture in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a diverse heritage that was shaped by diverse voices and officials created a tour to show off the history and keep it alive. Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a self-guided tour called “The Soul of Port Arthur.” The self-guided tour brings attendees to historical places where they can learn more about African American history and culture.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus
VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Buna community mourning loss of Central Baptist Church deacon following 'tragic fall accident'
BUNA, Texas — The Buna community and members of a Jasper County church are mourning the loss of a well-known deacon. David Moore was a deacon at Central Baptist Church. While the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death, Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News officials believe Saturday's incident was a tragic accident.
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
Beech Grove firemen respond to early morning auto accident
An unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after she was injured in a single vehicle auto accident that occurred just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Farm to...
