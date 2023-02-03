ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

12NewsNow

Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni holding link sale to help deputy who lost house in severe weather

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are planning to help one of their own who lost his home during a severe weather event. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Alumni will hold a link sale to help a deputy whose house was destroyed during recent severe weather. Each lunch will have a link on a bun or tortilla, a bag of chips and a can drink.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jury set and testimony underway in Jasper City Jail death trial

A jury was selected on Monday and testimony is underway in a federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others after 28-year-old Steven Mitchell Qualls died in a Jasper City Jail cell on January 30th, 2019. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Qualls, filed the lawsuit.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Big Thicket issuing 75 FREE hog trap permits while they last

The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced that they are issuing FREE hog trap permits. According to the entity, they are issuing a total of 75 permits while they last. They began giving them away on Monday, and as of Tuesday they have plenty more to give away. Big Thicket...
KOUNTZE, TX
kjas.com

Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges

The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not guilty to a...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)

Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

'The Soul of Port Arthur' | New self-guided tour showcases African American history, culture in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a diverse heritage that was shaped by diverse voices and officials created a tour to show off the history and keep it alive. Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a self-guided tour called “The Soul of Port Arthur.” The self-guided tour brings attendees to historical places where they can learn more about African American history and culture.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus

VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China

CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death

A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Beech Grove firemen respond to early morning auto accident

An unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after she was injured in a single vehicle auto accident that occurred just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Farm to...
JASPER, TX

