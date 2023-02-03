Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
KPVI Newschannel 6
South American yields the next big market mover
Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather. The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.
