ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

South American yields the next big market mover

Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather. The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy