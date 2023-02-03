Read full article on original website
Related
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
Pregnancy complications may raise women's risk of heart disease for life
Major pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and preterm birth, should be recognized as lifelong risk factors for women's heart disease, new research suggests.
Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
MedicalXpress
Migraine associated with increased risk for pregnancy complications
Women are disproportionately affected by migraine, especially during their reproductive years. However, the relationship between migraine and adverse pregnancy outcomes has not been well understood. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, analyzed data from thousands of women from the Nurses' Health Study II to assess the relationship between migraine and pregnancy complications.
Skipping breakfast linked to greater risk of dying from heart disease, study finds
Skipping breakfast is linked to a higher risk of death from heart disease, according to a new study that sheds more light on mortality risks in older adults from missing meals.The research, published recently in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, assessed the associations of meal frequency, skipping, and intervals with all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality in American adults aged 40 and above.Scientists, including those from The University of Tennessee in the US, found that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults.They say skipping breakfast...
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
Healthline
What are the Symptoms of Decreased Cardiac Output?
Decreased cardiac output is when your heart can no longer pump enough oxygen to meet the demands of your body. A rapid heart rate is a common symptom of decreased cardiac output, but there are other signs and symptoms, too. Your heart is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood to all...
VIDEO: These are the questions doctors ask to figure out if you have dementia
At New York City hospitals Mount Sinai and Montefiore, two patients let CNN follow along as they take a dementia test, where each type of question can explain a lot about where memory can go wrong.
Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
Married people may be at lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, study says
People who are married, whether happily or unhappily, may be at lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a study has suggested.New research has examined whether being married or living with a partner helps keep blood sugar levels under control, particularly in older people.Previous studies have found that happy marriages are linked to a range of health benefits compared to being single, including a longer life, fewer strokes and heart attacks, less depression and healthier eating.The new study, conducted by experts from the University of Luxembourg and the University of Ottawa in Canada, found that the benefits of marriage...
Medical News Today
Severe hypertension: Drinking too much coffee may double mortality risk
A recent study in Japan found a connection between drinking 2 or more cups of coffee per day and increased mortality rates in people with severe hypertension. Severe hypertension is another way of describing high blood pressure. The cohort study, which included just over 18,000 men and women, lasted nearly...
Vitamin D Could Be Weapon Against Type 2 Diabetes
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements are typically used to guard against bone loss and fractures, but new research offers up another possibility: For folks with pre-diabetes, they may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis. Across three clinical trials, investigators found that vitamin D supplements were modestly effective in curbing the risk of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2 diabetes. Over three years, just under 23% of study patients using vitamin D developed diabetes, versus 25% of those given...
Comments / 0