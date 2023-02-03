Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Proposed East Wheatland Expressway could ease congestion by popular pumpkin patch
A community meeting is set for Tuesday evening in Wheatland to discuss a proposal aimed at reducing congestion, providing more emergency routes and decreasing vehicle accidents along Highway 65. The highway is a popular corridor used to reach Bishop's Pumpkin Farm and Beale Air Force Base, one of Yuba County's larger employers.
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
CHICO, Calif. - Train tracks may soon be connecting Chico to Natomas, the community just north of Sacramento. "With that service there would be stops in Marysville, Yuba City, Plumas Lake, Gridley and Chico,” said Executive Director for the Butte County Association of Government (BCAG) Jon Clark. Clark said...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home fire contained near Corning on Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire north of Corning Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said the mobile fire was on Finnell Avenue near Orland Avenue. Crews will remain at the scene until about 4:15 p.m. to mop up. No injuries were reported and the cause...
actionnewsnow.com
COVID testing site at Chico State to close this month
CHICO, Calif. - The state-funded COVID-19 testing state at Chico State will be closing later this month, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). All state-funded COVID-19 Optum Serve testing sites throughout California, including the one at Chico State, will be closing as public health says coronavirus activity is decreasing in the state.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday claims a woman was left at the Butte County...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knockdown house fire in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:03 PM UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the structure fire that started around 12:30 p.m. Monday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews have achieved knockdown on the fire and will be committed until approximately 2:12 p.m. overhauling the structure. No injuries were reported and CAL FIRE says...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Code Enforcement starts outreach in community
Butte County Code Enforcement have started outreach but do not have a date for when enforcement will begin. The Town of Paradise said its use permits are set to expire on April 30, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
One person killed in Highway 70 crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup truck overturned and...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
actionnewsnow.com
NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free
CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
Marysville man dies after being hit by car, 'thrown into a ditch' near Hard Rock Sacramento
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man died Monday after being hit by a car and "thrown into a ditch" near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland, according to California Highway Patrol. A 28-year-old man from Marysville was walking southbound on Forty Mile Road near Highway 65 around 4:40...
actionnewsnow.com
South Oroville residents are uneasy after two shootings last week
SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 9:53 A.M. UPDATE - Suspects are still on the loose after two separate shootings in South Oroville. Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are unrelated. One shooting happened near the Town Market on Lincoln Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 2. BCSO says David Adams, the victim in the shooting...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
1 taken to hospital after crash on Highway 162
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed on Highway 162 Monday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. west of Willows. The CHP says one driver was flown by air ambulance to the hospital and the crash happened as one person was making a left turn onto County Road V.
