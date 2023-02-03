ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works

CHICO, Calif. - Train tracks may soon be connecting Chico to Natomas, the community just north of Sacramento. "With that service there would be stops in Marysville, Yuba City, Plumas Lake, Gridley and Chico,” said Executive Director for the Butte County Association of Government (BCAG) Jon Clark. Clark said...
CHICO, CA
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
OROVILLE, CA
Mobile home fire contained near Corning on Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire north of Corning Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters said the mobile fire was on Finnell Avenue near Orland Avenue. Crews will remain at the scene until about 4:15 p.m. to mop up. No injuries were reported and the cause...
CORNING, CA
COVID testing site at Chico State to close this month

CHICO, Calif. - The state-funded COVID-19 testing state at Chico State will be closing later this month, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). All state-funded COVID-19 Optum Serve testing sites throughout California, including the one at Chico State, will be closing as public health says coronavirus activity is decreasing in the state.
CHICO, CA
Crews knockdown house fire in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. 2:03 PM UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the structure fire that started around 12:30 p.m. Monday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews have achieved knockdown on the fire and will be committed until approximately 2:12 p.m. overhauling the structure. No injuries were reported and CAL FIRE says...
GRIDLEY, CA
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open

CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
CHICO, CA
One person killed in Highway 70 crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup truck overturned and...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
NorCal Resist fixes broken brake lights for free

CHICO, Calif. - NorCal Resist was out on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Saturday afternoon fixing community member's broken car lights for free. NorCal Resist is a non-profit that focuses on immigration defense and community service. "Posting bail for people who are detained by ICE, reuniting families, we also...
CHICO, CA
South Oroville residents are uneasy after two shootings last week

SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 9:53 A.M. UPDATE - Suspects are still on the loose after two separate shootings in South Oroville. Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are unrelated. One shooting happened near the Town Market on Lincoln Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 2. BCSO says David Adams, the victim in the shooting...
OROVILLE, CA
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland

WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
WHEATLAND, CA
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area

CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
CHICO, CA
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
1 taken to hospital after crash on Highway 162

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed on Highway 162 Monday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. west of Willows. The CHP says one driver was flown by air ambulance to the hospital and the crash happened as one person was making a left turn onto County Road V.
WILLOWS, CA

