All-Star Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Knicks Analyst, Old Foe Wally Szczerbiak

Tyrese Haliburton apparently hasn't forgotten his feud with Wally Szczerbiak, a New York Knicks analyst for MSG Network.

It was far from the reason why he was chosen to his first NBA All-Star Game...but Tyrese Haliburton's ability to hold a grudge must rank among the league's best.

The Indiana Pacers guard, part of the seven-man Eastern Conference reserve contingent selected to go to Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, is in the midst of a career-best season, one that failed to impress MSG Network analyst Wally Szczerbiak. When the Pacers faced off against the New York Knicks on Dec. 18, Szczerbiak, narrating highlights during the postgame show, referred to Haliburton as "Mr. Supposed, Wannabe, Fake All-Star." Haliburton struggled in that game to the tune of a 5-of-16 effort from the field, which ended with a would-be equalizer falling short at the buzzer, allowing the Knicks to escape from Indianapolis with a 109-106 win.

While Szczerbiak, himself an NBA All-Star in 2002, later apologized for the nickname but Haliburton has shown no interest in his contrition. With his All-Star status confirmed (chosen alongside Julius Randle of the Knicks ), Haliburton has changed the avatar on his Twitter profile to a picture of Szczerbiak , serving him. Haliburton has not commented on the virtual makeover but his intent is rather clear.

The third-year man acknowledged that Szczerbiak might've simply gotten lost in the euphoria of an exciting Knicks victory, which, at the time, created a seven-game winning streak. However, that didn't excuse him from taking a verbal shot at Szczerbiak in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

"I know the name Wally Szczerbiak, but I couldn’t tell you where he played. I couldn’t tell you what he did as a basketball player. I don’t know," Haliburton said of Szczerbiak, who played 10 NBA seasons (1999-2009) between Minnesota, Boston, Seattle, and Cleveland. "He had a lot to say about me and I was like really questioning like, first, who is this and why is he talking about me like this? I don’t know if I ever come out and said like, ‘I want to be an All-Star this year. Please vote for me.’"

"I think he just was excited about a Knicks win and that got him going. But he’s just doing whatever he can to get attention and that’s just the media these days.”

Szczerbiak, 45, has been with MSG Network since 2012. In addition to his studio duties, he also serves as a substitute game analyst for Walt "Clyde" Frazier.

Thanks to Haliburton's efforts, the Pacers (24-29) have been able to keep pace in the Eastern Conference postseason discussion, though an active four-game losing streak has placed them in the 11th spot, one game behind Chicago for the fourth and final Play-In Tournament spot. Two more battles against the Knicks await this season, the first coming on April 5 in Indianapolis.

