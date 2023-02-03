Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Steelville comes back to edge Lady Shamrocks
Sometimes the late bird gets the worm. Steelville surged back Thursday in New Haven to win a nonconference girls basketball game on a last-second shot, 59-57.
Washington Missourian
Boys Wrestling — Pacific at Washington
The Blue Jays won at home on senior night Wednesday, Feb. 1, defeating Pacific, 48-33.
Washington Missourian
Shamrocks blast past Chamois
Taking a drive west on Highway 100, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks left Osage County satisfied Tuesday. New Haven knocked off Chamois, 53-25.
Washington Missourian
Progress made on Union's Hansen Park
Ten months after buildings were demolished to make way for the planned Hansen Park in downtown Union, officials said work on building the park could begin soon. “We’re making significant progress, and most of the subsurface has been eliminated that we have to destroy,” Robert Borgmann, trustee for the late Robert “Bob” Hansen’s estate, said at Thursday’s Union Development Corp. board meeting. “We’re ready to start putting stuff underground.”
Washington Missourian
Discounted passes for Washington's Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex to go on sale April 1
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker has good news for those anxious to buy passes to the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. “Last year, we implemented the cards and said that the cards that were purchased last year in 2022 would be valid in 2023. Now, to just make it simple and easy for everyone, the passes purchased this year will not expire (unless admission fees are changed),” Dunker told members of the Washington City Council on Monday night during the workshop meeting in advance of the regular council meeting.
Washington Missourian
Union Pacific to use WFD Training Center as staging area for workers
Washington will play host to up to 100 Union Pacific Railroad employees for four to six weeks, according to city officials. Washington Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Skornia said the railroad approached the city about using the Washington Fire Department Training Center’s parking lot as a staging area.
Washington Missourian
Hail to the “Ex”
Congratulations to Washington firefighters Scott Wehlage and Don Hahne who were recognized at the Washington Fire Department’s Annual Banquet last week. Wehlage was named firefighter of the year and Hahne received a Life Member certificate. Both firefighters deserve plaudits for their service to the fire department and to the...
Washington Missourian
Commission agrees to spend $46K on new fire alarms
Franklin County will pay more than anticipated to replace fire alarms in two buildings. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pay ET Security & Fire LLC, of Pacific, $46,275. The company’s bid was the lowest of three by far.
