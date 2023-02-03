Former Michigan Teacher Charged Blindfolding, Sexually Assaulting Kids During Vision Test

James Adam Baird (TFP File Photo)

A former Michigan teacher was charged on Wednesday for allegedly blindfolding and sexually assaulting students during vision tests, according to county prosecutors.

James Adam Baird, a former vision mobility specialist, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Wayne County prosecutors. Baird is accused of sexually assaulting four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 while administering vision tests at three separate schools from 2018 to 2020.

The first incident occurred in January 2018, when Baird allegedly assaulted a then-10-year-old girl multiple times during a vision test, county prosecutors reported. Two months later, Baird allegedly blindfolded before sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl at a different school.

In 2019, Baird allegedly blindfolded and sexually assaulted a then 11-year-old girl at a Michigan elementary school, according to the county prosecutors. The final assault happened in 2020 when Baird allegedly blindfolded and sexually assaulted a then 15-year-old girl.

Four different parents filed lawsuits against Baird alleging that the teacher assaulted their visually impaired children with two of the victims being 8-year-old girls, according to Law & Crime.

The parents allege that Baird put light-blocking goggles on the girls’ heads to block their vision before groping them.

“Please be assured that the Garden City School District has worked in good faith to investigate the complaint and will continue to do so in support the ongoing police investigation regarding the allegations,” Stanley Szczotka, director of student services, said in a statement to McClatchy News. “The safety of students is our top priority and Garden City Schools will continue to work in good faith to support the safety of students.”

