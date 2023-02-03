ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Register now for Athens Sandlot's 2023 season

By Messenger Staff Report
 5 days ago

Athens Sandlot is hosting 2023 season baseball and softball registration Feb. 25 at Athens Community Center.

For baseball, registrations will be from 8-9:45 a.m. for 7- and 8-year-old coach pitch; 10-11:45 a.m. for 9- and 10-year-old player pitch and noon to 1:45 p.m. for 11- and 12-year-old player pitch.

For softball, registration for all girls, ages 5 to 12, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Categories include 5- to 8-year-old coach pitch/possible tee ball; 9- and 10-year-old player pitch and 11- and 12-year-old player pitch.

Athens Sandlot is not endorsed or sponsored by Athens City School District.

For information and forms visit athenssandlot.com .

