Passaic County, NJ

One dead in Haledon apartment building fire

By Nicholas Katzban and Tariq Zehawi, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

HALEDON ―The borough fire chief confirmed a resident died in a blaze that tore through a multi-unit home on Barbour Street on Friday morning, leaving up to three families displaced.

Little was known about the cause and extent of the fire at the scene, but Fire Chief Tom Bakker said it appeared to have begun in the apartment occupied by the fatal victim.

Firefighters from Paterson, Wyckoff and Hawthorne responded to the fire, as well as members of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office.

At the scene, as crews rushed to douse the final embers burning throughout the two-story clapboard duplex, an apartment on the first floor suffered extensive damage, appearing charred and blackened throughout its interior.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: One dead in Haledon apartment building fire

