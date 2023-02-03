3 boys charged after alleged high-speed pursuits

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO