3 boys charged after alleged high-speed pursuits

Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Woman Charged in Sister’s OD Death in Chatfield Pleads Not Guilty
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea woman today entered not guilty pleas to third-degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Chatfield area two years ago. 50-year-old Jeanne Penhollow was charged a year ago with supplying a lethal dose of narcotics to her...
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference
Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man
A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges. Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.
FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
Police asking Pine Island residents to check security cameras to help identify burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is asking residents in Pine Island who have security or doorbell cameras to check their footage to help identify a burglary suspect. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for a small...
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony assault charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on October 30th, 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 40-year-old Jacob Joseph Janning was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 23 months in prison for a felony charge...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
