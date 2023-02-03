ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Edy Zoo

North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
KFYR-TV

Cramer, Armstrong announce guests for Tuesday’s State of the Union

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Every year at the speech, congressmen and senators bring guests with them — usually people the representatives want to honor or thank. It could also be someone who represents a particular issue the politician wants to highlight.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

