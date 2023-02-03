Read full article on original website
If the U.S. goes to war with China will North Dakota stop investing there?
The United States and China have been at odds over trade, policy, and international relations.
Chinese company's North Dakota corn mill project struck down by Grand Forks, prompting cheers of 'USA!'
The Grand Forks City Council in North Dakota voted to stop a corn mill project by the Chinese-owned Fufeng Group after the U.S. Air Force warned it was a security risk.
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works
BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
KFYR-TV
Cramer, Armstrong announce guests for Tuesday’s State of the Union
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Every year at the speech, congressmen and senators bring guests with them — usually people the representatives want to honor or thank. It could also be someone who represents a particular issue the politician wants to highlight.
Washington Examiner
North Dakota town rejects Chinese project near US military base after Biden administration refuses to act
A small city in North Dakota rejected a Chinese government-linked agricultural project located right near a key U.S. military drone base after the Biden administration refused to act against the “significant threat to national security.”. Early last year, Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing,...
North Dakota oil industry misrepresents State of the Air Report
In the recent column, “The truth about Bakken air quality,” the author references the American Lung Association’s 2022 “State of the Air” report to provide evidence that North Dakota has some of the cleanest air in the country. As the senior director of clean air...
