Don't let Arizona's basketball success distract you from Jedd Fisch continuing to make strides with football

Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound StateMark HakeTucson, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona doing great with 7-man rotation, but extending it is still a goal
It’s probably not a coincidence that Arizona has won every game, and is playing arguably its best basketball of the season, since Tommy Lloyd switched up the starting lineup and moved Cedric Henderson Jr. into the spot previously held by Pelle Larsson. But just as impactful—and what may have...
KGUN 9
New lactation room opens at McKale Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcat fans are made up of all different ages. Thus, McKale Center has opened a new lactation room for nursing mothers, located on the south end of the court mezzanine under section 116. A ribbon cutting ceremony included the University of Arizona President Dr....
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
azdesertswarm.com
Wildcat Wrap: Arizona women’s golf finishes strong in Guadalajara
Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition. The Arizona women’s golf team traveled to Mexico this week for...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
The No. 5 spot in the Associated Press poll has been an unlucky one since the calendar turned to 2023, with every team ranked there lost at least once in the ensuing week. Until Arizona. And combined with losses from teams above them, the Wildcats are moving up. Arizona (21-3,...
theprescotttimes.com
Softball Opens Season With Pair Of Road Doubleheaders
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The spring sports season is officially underway as the Yavapai College softball team is set to open its season this week with a pair of road doubleheaders against the Pima Community College Aztecs and Mesa Community College Thunderbirds. The Games. Opening day for the 2023 season...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets a road sweep over the LA schools for the first time in 21 years as Cate Reese goes off for a career high
Heading to Los Angeles this weekend, Arizona women’s basketball needed to make something happen. With a bad showing against No. 14 UCLA and a USC team that’s receiving votes in the polls, it could mean facing No. 2 Stanford on Thursday with a three-game losing streak in tow.
allsportstucson.com
Matt Vinson, former Tanque Verde assistant under Jay Dobyns, suffers life-threatening brain ailment
Former Tanque Verde High School coach Jay Dobyns, a standout when he played at Sahuaro High School and Arizona in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, and his son Jack recently made an emergency trip to Odessa, Texas, to check on former Hawks assistant Matt Vinson’s brain ailment that has threatened his life. Vinson, a former teammate of Jack’s at Chadron (Neb.) State, coached with Tanque Verde in 2020 before leaving to Odessa High School with Jack in 2021. Jack returned to Tucson last season to coach again with his dad at Tanque Verde. Jay Dobyns resigned from Tanque Verde after last season following three years with the program. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Vinson and his family. Jay Dobyns wrote the following about Vinson’s recent ordeal:
allsportstucson.com
IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!
CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
SignalsAZ
Sign up for Tucson Slow Pitch Softball
The Tucson Parks and Recreation has opened registration for adult men’s and co-ed spring slow-pitch softball leagues. You can register online or in person at the Sports Unit, 1710 E. Silverlake Road, or Class Registration, 920 S. Randolph Way, through Feb. 24. The season will begin on March 6.
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
Early spike in deaths on I-10
Another driver died on I-10 Tuesday. It continues a trend of deaths on I-10 spiking with the year barely begun.
KOLD-TV
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a year since Chad Kasmar stepped into the top spot. 13 News was the first to interview him in 2022 to discuss his plans for the department,. He once again gave us a candid snapshot of his first year leading the men...
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
New rules for short term rental owners in Oro Valley
For those who rent out property in Oro Valley, the town has new regulations that will be enforced in May.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
realestatedaily-news.com
Red Mountain Group Acquires 20 Empty Big Lots for $47.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 7, 2023 — Orange County-based Red Mountain Group in Santa Ana, CA, has acquired 20 fee-simple former Big Lots stores from Big Lots for $47.5 million in an off-market transaction. The portfolio included 463,427 square feet of retail space and 3.5 acres of excess land for...
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
