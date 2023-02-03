Read full article on original website
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,216 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 8,210 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,269,006 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,173 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,393 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia Dental Association notices uptick in ‘COVID Cavities’
The findings showed that approximately 130,237 Virginia children experienced decayed teeth or cavities from 2018-2019. However, that number jumped to 187,762 from 2020-2021.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
Sens. Warner, Kaine urge VA lawmakers to repeal state’s same-sex marriage ban
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday sent a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, urging lawmakers to repeal a ban on same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth. A release by Warner and Kaine says the letter encourages the General Assembly to protect marriage equality and repeal a constitutional amendment passed […]
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
13newsnow.com
How major reduction in SNAP benefits will affect Virginians
Since the start of the pandemic, Virginians receiving snap benefits got a little extra help every month. But state governments are going back to their old ways soon.
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations.
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
fox5dc.com
'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia
It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
‘Why Isn’t My Mom Here?’ Family Wants Answers Months After Virginia Mother Disappears
A 25-year-old mother last texted relatives on Sept. 13 to say she planned to travel with her truck-driving friend who died in a horrific crash in North Carolina — but only one body was reportedly found in crash. The loved ones of a missing woman from Virginia’s rural Eastern...
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia
The House and Senate budget committees include differing amounts for the facility. The House budget also includes money for widening I-81 in the Roanoke Valley and renovating a building at Catawba Hospital. The post General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
moderncampground.com
Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support
Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
Augusta Free Press
Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs
The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
