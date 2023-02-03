ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia

Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
fox5dc.com

'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia

It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support

Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Comment period open in Virginia on fast-track regulation of nursing programs

The Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides in Virginia. It will also help alleviate the shortage...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

