Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
More than 400 products including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
(CNN) — More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold in nine states...
Comments / 0