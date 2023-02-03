Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved
Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022
– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition
– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
AKIRA On Who He Wants to Face in MLW, Being Known As a Deathmatch Wrestler
AKIRA is part of the MLW roster, and he recently discussed who he would like to wrestle and more. The MLW star spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On who he wants to face in MLW: “Who do I want to fight?...
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
Action Andretti Reveals His Influences & Training, Who In AEW He Goes To For Advice
On a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW wrestler Action Andretti talked about his wrestling training, influences, who he goes to in AEW for advice, and being able to quit his jobs and become a full-time wrestler! Highlights from the conversation follow:. On being influenced by Mysterio,...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Sol Ruca will take on Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, a match that was set up last week when Ruca made the save for Indi Hartwell when Stark attacked her after their match.
NJPW Academy To Launch In March Through LA Dojo
NJPW Academy is launching through LA Dojo next month. NJPW announced on Monday that the Los Angeles dojo will launch the NJPW Academy in March. The academy will have twice-weekly classes for both beginners and advanced wrestlers, with KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser set as coaches. You can see the full...
Jason Cade Officially Begins Production Work For WWE
A new report via Fightful Select has confirmed that Jason Cade has begun employment at WWE as a producer. Cade’s first confirmed production credit for the promotion was for the WWE Main Event bout featuring Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. The independent wrestler was initially rumored to be coming aboard for production in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but no credits were confirmed there. Cade was referred by TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) and it remains to be seen if his work for WWE is confirmed at full-time status or if he is operating on a trial period with the company. Cade has worked in training with Natalya and Kidd and sources indicate that he was brought in to assist in producing future women’s matches.
Impact Wrestling Stars Set For Autograph Signing In Las Vegas This Month
Impact Wrestling has announced that several of its wrestlers will have autograph signings at the Sportscards, Toys & Collectibles Show in Las Vegas. The event happens at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall on February 25-26. Meet Your Favorite IMPACT Stars at the Sportscards, Toys & Collectibles Show in...
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
