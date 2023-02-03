Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
kvsc.org
Two Cars Crash Along Highway 169 In Zimmerman
A man was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a collision along Highway 169 in Zimmerman late Friday afternoon. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 4:20 p.m. a car was heading soutbound on Highway 169 before crashing at the intersection of Fremont Avenue with a car traveling eastbound.
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
hot967.fm
Pilot Suffers Minor Injuries in Washington County Plane Crash
(Baytown Township, MN) — Authorities are trying to determine why a small plane crashed late Saturday afternoon along the St. Croix River south of Stillwater. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the single passenger aircraft crashed in a field in Baytown Township. The pilot was able to walk to a nearby road to meet responding deputies and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
3 reported injured after explosion in East Bethel
EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel Monday that left three people injured. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers began receiving multiple calls reporting the incident, which occurred on the 2800 block of Viking Blvd. NE around 8:25 a.m. Responding deputies and emergency personnel found the blast had occurred at a home under construction and discovered that three people were trapped in the structure.
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
Two officers rescue couple from burning home near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police officers rescued a couple from a burning home Tuesday morning near Bde Maka Ska and according to the department, one of them had only been an officer for three days. Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell ran into a home on the 3400 block...
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house explosion in East Bethel. The Anoka County Sheriff says that there is no danger to the public but is asking people to stay away from the property.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
police1.com
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0