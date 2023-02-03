CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy this stretch of warm and dry weather while it lasts because by the end of the week, the cold air returns along with the chances for rain. It was an above average and sunny start to the work week! With clear skies, temperatures will quickly fall back into the low to mid 30s across the area overnight. The 30s will be short-lived, however, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s across much of the region by Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO