Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rain returns by the end of the week and will continue into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring-like warmth continues!. MID-WEEK: Feeling like March! Still dry... Temperatures felt more like the middle of March once again Tuesday afternoon and will be even warmer as we approach the middle of the week! Anticipate temperatures in the 50s for any Tuesday evening plans before we briefly fall into the low 40s by the Wednesday morning commute. Our cool down will be short-lived as high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s across much of the region!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Dry, warm stretch this week before rain returns Thursday through Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy this stretch of warm and dry weather while it lasts because by the end of the week, the cold air returns along with the chances for rain. It was an above average and sunny start to the work week! With clear skies, temperatures will quickly fall back into the low to mid 30s across the area overnight. The 30s will be short-lived, however, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s across much of the region by Tuesday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Spring-like temperatures the next few days before rain returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure over the Southeast will keep us unseasonably mild over the next two days with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’ll be more clouds around both days, but no chance of rain. Midweek: Pleasantly mild, stays dry. Late Week: First Alert Weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Big warm-up on the way, late-week First Alert Weather Days for rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter is not over yet but this week will be dominated by unseasonably warm temperatures. Sunshine will be plentiful today with mild afternoon readings topping out in the low to middle 60s. Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 30s. High pressure over...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around 3:45 a.m. Investigators confirmed that one person is dead but they haven’t released any information as to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heart and Sole 5K coming to Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lace up your running shoes and plan to bring your loved ones: the Heart & Sole 5k is a few days away. Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). This family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD working to recruit more 911 dispatchers

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died from a stab wound sustained in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities say. It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Changes coming to Charlotte’s CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance. These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:. 24 – Nations Ford Road. 56 – Arrowood. 40x –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said. Woods, a 66-year-old former member of...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Exploring the Lovers Art Trail

CHARLOTTE, NC

