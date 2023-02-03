Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather...
WBTV
Rain returns by the end of the week and will continue into the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring-like warmth continues!. MID-WEEK: Feeling like March! Still dry... Temperatures felt more like the middle of March once again Tuesday afternoon and will be even warmer as we approach the middle of the week! Anticipate temperatures in the 50s for any Tuesday evening plans before we briefly fall into the low 40s by the Wednesday morning commute. Our cool down will be short-lived as high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s across much of the region!
WBTV
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
WBTV
Dry, warm stretch this week before rain returns Thursday through Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy this stretch of warm and dry weather while it lasts because by the end of the week, the cold air returns along with the chances for rain. It was an above average and sunny start to the work week! With clear skies, temperatures will quickly fall back into the low to mid 30s across the area overnight. The 30s will be short-lived, however, and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s across much of the region by Tuesday afternoon.
WBTV
Spring-like temperatures the next few days before rain returns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure over the Southeast will keep us unseasonably mild over the next two days with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’ll be more clouds around both days, but no chance of rain. Midweek: Pleasantly mild, stays dry. Late Week: First Alert Weather...
WBTV
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
WBTV
Big warm-up on the way, late-week First Alert Weather Days for rain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Winter is not over yet but this week will be dominated by unseasonably warm temperatures. Sunshine will be plentiful today with mild afternoon readings topping out in the low to middle 60s. Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 30s. High pressure over...
WBTV
Temperatures warm up as week begins before rain chances return toward end of workweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold weekend, we are in for a nice warm up to start out this week. Warm and dry conditions will stick around for most of this week, but as a cold front tracks east, our chances for rain will increase on Thursday and Friday.
WBTV
I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around 3:45 a.m. Investigators confirmed that one person is dead but they haven’t released any information as to...
WBTV
Heart and Sole 5K coming to Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lace up your running shoes and plan to bring your loved ones: the Heart & Sole 5k is a few days away. Runners and walkers are invited to register for the 5k and Fun Run on Saturday, February 18 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). This family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels.
WBTV
CMPD working to recruit more 911 dispatchers
When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local Turkish Americans launch relief campaign to help earthquake victims. Updated: 12 hours ago. As the death toll continues to climb in the Turkey...
WBTV
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died from a stab wound sustained in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities say. It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around...
WBTV
Changes coming to Charlotte’s CATS routes, LYNX Blue Line schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System buses and the LYNX Blue Line are seeing some major changes Monday morning in an effort to improve on-time performance. These CATS routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:. 24 – Nations Ford Road. 56 – Arrowood. 40x –...
WBTV
Plans for a new entertainment district surrounding the Spectrum Center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spectrum Center, a new Transit Center, and a revamped Epictre, now known as Queen City Quarters will come together in new plans to create an entertainment hub in the city. City leaders tell WBTV it’s a public-private partnership with the Spectrum Center being one of...
WBTV
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. The crash took place late Tuesday afternoon near Hurley Elementary School on Jack Brown Road. Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury.
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
WBTV
Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said. Woods, a 66-year-old former member of...
WBTV
Exploring the Lovers Art Trail
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. Months later, questions still remain in Shanquella Robinson's death. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Residents...
WBTV
Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work
Medic said one person taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The construction is set to last for two months. Construction project to impact NoDa drivers, businesses for months. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST. The work will take place along North Davidson Street, between 27th and 28th...
Comments / 0