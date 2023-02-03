ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Man arrested after fight breaks out near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Monday night on several charges, including aggravated assault on police officers. Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out around 10 p.m., shortly after Super Bowl Opening Night festivities ended at the Footprint Center. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people assaulting a man. and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. During a disturbance that followed involving police, officers arrested 22-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10-year-old girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigate deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in west Phoenix. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. Police found a man at the scene who had been shot to death.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene. The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2nd suspect in Phoenix murder remains unidentified in 2014 case

This article originally appeared March 16, 2015. Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said officers responded to a welfare-check call at the home of Jesus Cortez near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road a week before Christmas, Dec. 17, 2014. “Our 38-year-old victim was dead when officers arrived,” he said. “They...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body pulled from Mesa lake identified

Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix. The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Detectives are investigating what led up to the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Video: Driver intentionally hits 2 people on sidewalk in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after Phoenix police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on Monday morning, claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. Court paperwork says the woman is in serious condition with a brain bleed, and the man has broken legs and ribs.
PHOENIX, AZ

