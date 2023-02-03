Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Polygon
How to get The Witcher’s Geralt skin in Fortnite
The Witcher’s Geralt is the mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1. Similar to the likes of Indiana Jones and Wolverine from previous seasons, Geralt debuts halfway through the season exclusively for Battle Pass owners. Unlocking these skins requires you complete a number of challenges,...
Polygon
The Last of Us episode 5 will air early, out of the way of the Super Bowl
Apologies to anyone who put money on the zombies winning the Super Bowl: HBO has officially moved the premiere date for the fifth episode of The Last of Us. Episode 5 will be available early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand, starting Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, instead of splitting the Sunday night slot with the Super Bowl.
Polygon
The best actual play podcasts that don’t use D&D
Actual play, in both video and audio forms, has been an enormous part of the current flourishing of tabletop role-playing games. If you know about actual play, you probably know about the powerhouses playing Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition — Critical Role, Dimension 20, The Adventure Zone — that have served as rocket fuel for D&D’s cultural footprint.
Polygon
Saturday Night Live imagines a grimdark HBO Mario Kart with Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal’s guest appearance on the latest Saturday Night Live gave the show a perfect opportunity to spoof the grim, dystopian tone of The Last of Us — as well as the checkered history of video game adaptations — by imagining a world in which HBO brought the same “prestige dystopian drama” approach to an adaptation of Mario Kart.
Polygon
The next generation of Blade comics has big Buffy vibes
It’s been almost eight years since Marvel first announced a book starring the daughter of Blade, the day-walking vampire hunter — and this week, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe finally put her on the page. What caused the delay? Well, back in 2015, superhero comics...
Polygon
Trigun Stampede’s ending credits have a beautiful secret hiding in plain sight
There’s been a lot of talk about Trigun Stampede. The new CG anime from studio Orange (Land of the Lustrous, Beastars) based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved space western manga premiered early this month, and has spawned takes both positive and ... not so much. Wherever your feelings fall with regard to this new iteration of Trigun, one thing is unmistakable: Trigun Stampede has one of the most beautiful end credit sequences of any anime this season.
Polygon
How to solve the Arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
Soon after you exit your common rooms in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll encounter locked doors surrounded in golden images of magical beasts. When you try to open the door, two triangles appear on the door face. Some have numbers, some corners have a picture of a beast, and the last corner has a question mark. Continue reading to find out what beasts should take over the last corner, and how to solve the Arithmancy door puzzles.
Comments / 0