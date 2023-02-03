Read full article on original website
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
Girl, 10, faces long road to recovery after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. But a family friend says 10-year-old Kaiya Houle has a long road ahead. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of...
Court docs: Avondale man claimed self-defense after deadly stabbing at group home
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley man who lives in a group home is facing a murder charge after allegedly using a kitchen knife to stab his roommate to death, claiming it was an act of self-defense after being attacked. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family state that officers...
Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.
Police identify woman found shot to death at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is dead after a shooting at Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night. She’s since been identified as 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton. Officers initially responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road and arrived...
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
Man arrested after fight breaks out near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Monday night on several charges, including aggravated assault on police officers. Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out around 10 p.m., shortly after Super Bowl Opening Night festivities ended at the Footprint Center. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people assaulting a man. and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. During a disturbance that followed involving police, officers arrested 22-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith.
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk's death, they're asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk's heirs.
10-year-old boy dead after being hit by truck pulling trailer in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy has died after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a crash near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. Police say a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer was at a stop sign getting ready to make a right turn when a family member and 10-year-old Jayveon Grant walked between the truck and trailer. The pickup truck driver began to turn, and the trailer hit Grant, investigators said. Officers arrived and found the young boy with serious injuries, and he later died. The family member wasn’t hurt.
Video: Driver intentionally hits 2 people on sidewalk in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after Phoenix police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on Monday morning, claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. Court paperwork says the woman is in serious condition with a brain bleed, and the man has broken legs and ribs.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix. The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Detectives are investigating what led up to the collision.
Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996.
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
Mesa police searching for 4 kids taken by father
Police say the man was shot and killed at a Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Woman arrested after reported stabbing in Surprise injures man
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman was arrested in Surprise on Saturday after allegedly stabbing a man. Surprise police responded to reports of a man and woman fighting around 11:15 p.m. near 140th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers arrived to find a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night. According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m....
Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night. Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.
