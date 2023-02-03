ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after fight breaks out near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Monday night on several charges, including aggravated assault on police officers. Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out around 10 p.m., shortly after Super Bowl Opening Night festivities ended at the Footprint Center. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people assaulting a man. and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. During a disturbance that followed involving police, officers arrested 22-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

10-year-old boy dead after being hit by truck pulling trailer in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy has died after being seriously hurt in a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a crash near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m. Police say a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer was at a stop sign getting ready to make a right turn when a family member and 10-year-old Jayveon Grant walked between the truck and trailer. The pickup truck driver began to turn, and the trailer hit Grant, investigators said. Officers arrived and found the young boy with serious injuries, and he later died. The family member wasn’t hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Video: Driver intentionally hits 2 people on sidewalk in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after Phoenix police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on Monday morning, claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. Court paperwork says the woman is in serious condition with a brain bleed, and the man has broken legs and ribs.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix. The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Detectives are investigating what led up to the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police searching for 4 kids taken by father

MESA, AZ
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after reported stabbing in Surprise injures man

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman was arrested in Surprise on Saturday after allegedly stabbing a man. Surprise police responded to reports of a man and woman fighting around 11:15 p.m. near 140th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers arrived to find a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night. Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.
PHOENIX, AZ

