WATCH: NFL Insider Attempts to Arm Wrestle 28-Time World Champion

It is all-star game season with the Reese’s Senior Bowl taking place this week. NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero did the unthinkable. As he stood with Travis Bagent on the sidelines, the 28-time world champion arm wrestler, Pelissero got the call from above.

That’s right, they made the sports writer arm wrestle the world champion. The NFL insider didn’t have much of a chance. Bagent was confident and even had the stand all set up and ready to go for the big moment.

If you ever arm wrestle someone, and they insist on holding a microphone in one hand to explain everything that is about to happen – you should just give up. Shoutout to Pelissero for representing the sports writing world and doing his best.

That’s why we write folks, our best just isn’t good enough.

At least he got a few compliments from his charismatic opponent.

Of course, Bagent wouldn’t have lost to anyone in that stadium. He was calm, cool, and collected. Who knows how many times he does this little party trick every day? I like to imagine that he just carries the cushion with him wherever he goes and takes on all challengers.

NFL Insider Reveals Severity of Brock Purdy Injury

Being the solid NFL insider that he is, Tom Pelissero had some news the other day about Brock Purdy. During the NFC Championship game, Purdy left early with an elbow injury. He took a nasty hit on a deflected pass and it left him with no throwing power at all.

His throwing elbow, according to Pelissero, suffered a “complete tear of the UCL.” That’s not the news that many 49ers fans were hoping for. Purdy came into the starting role halfway through the year and led his team to an unbeaten record until facing the Eagles in the conference title game.

While the injury will be repaired, it won’t require Tommy John surgery. If all goes well, Purdy could return by training camp the NFL insider said. So, it’s not all bad news. That quarterback room in San Francisco is strong, though, although a little battle beaten.