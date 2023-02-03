ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

WATCH: NFL Insider Attempts to Arm Wrestle 28-Time World Champion

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yfg8e_0kbcnUKN00
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

It is all-star game season with the Reese’s Senior Bowl taking place this week. NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero did the unthinkable. As he stood with Travis Bagent on the sidelines, the 28-time world champion arm wrestler, Pelissero got the call from above.

That’s right, they made the sports writer arm wrestle the world champion. The NFL insider didn’t have much of a chance. Bagent was confident and even had the stand all set up and ready to go for the big moment.

If you ever arm wrestle someone, and they insist on holding a microphone in one hand to explain everything that is about to happen – you should just give up. Shoutout to Pelissero for representing the sports writing world and doing his best.

That’s why we write folks, our best just isn’t good enough.

At least he got a few compliments from his charismatic opponent.

Of course, Bagent wouldn’t have lost to anyone in that stadium. He was calm, cool, and collected. Who knows how many times he does this little party trick every day? I like to imagine that he just carries the cushion with him wherever he goes and takes on all challengers.

NFL Insider Reveals Severity of Brock Purdy Injury

Being the solid NFL insider that he is, Tom Pelissero had some news the other day about Brock Purdy. During the NFC Championship game, Purdy left early with an elbow injury. He took a nasty hit on a deflected pass and it left him with no throwing power at all.

His throwing elbow, according to Pelissero, suffered a “complete tear of the UCL.” That’s not the news that many 49ers fans were hoping for. Purdy came into the starting role halfway through the year and led his team to an unbeaten record until facing the Eagles in the conference title game.

While the injury will be repaired, it won’t require Tommy John surgery. If all goes well, Purdy could return by training camp the NFL insider said. So, it’s not all bad news. That quarterback room in San Francisco is strong, though, although a little battle beaten.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NBC Makes Decision on Tony Dungy Following Controversial Tweet

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach turned NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy will be on the air for the network’s coverage of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Saturday. A network spokesperson confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina. He will serve in a studio role alongside Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett for the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

642K+
Followers
72K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy