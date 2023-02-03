Read full article on original website
Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice
As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey-style gun ban for marijuana smokers shot down by federal judge
TRENTON, NJ – A federal judge has just ruled that prohibitions against marijuana users owning guns, such as one enacted by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy are unconstitutional. According to NewJerseyGunLawyers.com, “As such, being a medical or recreational marijuana user disqualifies you from buying, having, or owning a gun or ammunition. You are part of a prohibited class by law. Overall, when it comes to prohibiting medical marijuana users from owning guns, New Jersey follows federal law on that issue.” “And so here we are, with the federal government now arguing that Harrison’s mere status as a user of marijuana The post New Jersey-style gun ban for marijuana smokers shot down by federal judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired Jersey Shore cop stole $47,000 from New Jersey PBA funds
FORKED RIVER, NJ – A recently retired police officer who also served as treasurer of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association – Ocean County Conference has been arrested and charged after taking approximately $47,000 from the fund for his own personal benefit. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, a former Long Beach Township police officer, was charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office with theft by failure to make required disposition. He was issued a court summons and released. “The investigation revealed that Hildebrant – a recently retired Long Beach Township Police Officer – was acting in his capacity as The post Retired Jersey Shore cop stole $47,000 from New Jersey PBA funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications
Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York truck driver wins $100k playing scratch-off ticket at Maryland 7-Eleven
A New York truck driver visiting his cousin in Maryland stopped in to buy a lottery ticket at a local 7-Eleven where his cousin works and ended up winning $100,000. Prabhjit Singh was in Woodlawn visiting his cousin when he decided to buy a handful of scratch-off tickets and won big on the Six Figures instant ticket. While he waited to speak to his cousin, he decided to try his luck on a few scratch-off tickets. “When I scanned the ticket, it said it was a $100,000 winner,” Singh said. “I’m thinking the scanner must be broken, so I gave The post New York truck driver wins $100k playing scratch-off ticket at Maryland 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police in Wilkes-Barre warn of credit card skimmer at Bravo Supermarket
WILKES-BARRE, PA – Police in Wilkes-Barre are alerting customers and residents at the Bravo Supermarket on Main Street about a credit card skimmer device found at the store. The device scanned and stored credit cards without the store or customer’s knowledge. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to Bravo Supermarket at 319 S. Main Street on Monday at approximately 12:30 pm for an incident involving a credit card skimming device being placed on a credit card terminal. “The persons involved were two Hispanic males, medium build, in their 30’s, wearing puffy jackets and dark clothing. One The post Police in Wilkes-Barre warn of credit card skimmer at Bravo Supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Under New Law, E-ZPass Will Now Have to Check Customer Accounts Prior to Issuing Violations
NEW JERSEY- A new law (S-646/A-823) signed by Governor Murphy on February 2, will now require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database before sending a violation notice in the mail. Under the new law, motorists traveling on the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway won't be receiving unpaid tolls if their E-ZPass accounts are current and in good standing. If the vehicle has an E-ZPass account, the owner of the vehicle will be charged for the toll through E-ZPass. The $50 administrative fee can not be assessed unless...
Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture
Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
13newsnow.com
How major reduction in SNAP benefits will affect Virginians
Since the start of the pandemic, Virginians receiving snap benefits got a little extra help every month. But state governments are going back to their old ways soon.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New Jersey
A discount retail chain that has grown in popularity in recent years is opening another new store location in New Jersey this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, the popular discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet is expected to open its latest New Jersey store location in Old Bridge, according to local sources.
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
Jackson Township man killed in off-road crash
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Lacey reported that a 58-year-old Jackson Township man was killed in a crash while riding an ATV in Lacey Township. Police arrived to the area of Lacey Materials shortly after 5:30 pm to find 58-year-old Michael Damore unconscious and unresponsive. According to police, he was riding a 2019 Polaris RZR ATV, striking a dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to flip several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The post Jackson Township man killed in off-road crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who told police he was fishing prior to falling into a lake in Ocean County was pulled from the water this weekend. Police and first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood Township Sunday afternoon. At around 2 pm, Lakewood Police Department officers and EMTs arrived to find a man in the water who required assistance in getting out. Early reports claimed the man was a fisherman, but no fishing equipment was found nearby. The man was transported to Monmouth Medical Campus Southern Campus for treatment. The Lakewood The post Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
