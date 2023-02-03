Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO