ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘1923’: Harrison Ford Reveals Season 2 Plans for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFQDb_0kbcn97b00
(Photo by Shy McGrath/WireImage)

Today is a good day for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Yellowstone franchise. Not only did the series execs announce that the most recently dropped spinoff, 1923, will return for a second season, but Harrison Ford also revealed that he will remain in the lead role.

The Jacob Dutton actor sat down with TODAY’s Savanna Guthrie just ahead of the official renewal news this morning, and he admitted point-blank that he will return to the series next season.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“There’s rumors of a second season. Will you be there?” Guthrie asked.

“Yeah,” Ford replied quickly and nonchalantly.

“I love it,” Guthrie laughed. “You know what? It’s not like interviewing a politician. I just got a direct answer. Thank you so much!”

1923 is part of a string of spinoffs that explains how the Duttons came to own the largest cattle farm in the United States. It follows the heels of 1883, which showed the family traversing the rugged path to the West before claiming their land in Montana.

As the title suggests, the series picks up in 1923, with Harrison Ford’s Jacob and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) holding their ranch amid the crime and corruption of the Prohibition era while also surviving deadly pandemics and a historic drought.

Harrison Ford Reveals Jacob Dutton’s ‘1923’ Fate

Fans worried that the Oscar nominee would leave the show this year. In the most recent installment, Jacob was struggling to survive after a violent ambush left his body full of bullets. But Ford had no problem sharing that Jacob would live to see another Dutton drama.

While the writers typically enjoy keeping the audience guessing, they let everyone breathe a sigh of relief by not keeping Ford’s future under wraps. And the series gave further joy by confirming via social media that the 1923 saga would continue.

“There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season,” it wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus.”

Luckily, the freshman season is far from over, either. The show only just debuted on December 18 and fans had new episodes every Sunday through January 8 before the series took a brief hiatus.

Amid the good news is also the long-awaited return of season one this weekend. A new episode hits Paramount+ on Sunday (Feb. 5), and the remainder of the season will play out each week until the finale airs on Feb. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
FanSided

6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11

Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Meet the Three Wonderful Kids of Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser

It’s hard to avoid public attention if your parent is part of the worldwide hit series that is Yellowstone. That is certainly the case for the kids of Cole Hauser. With their father’s recently skyrocketing popularity as Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser’s children are also starting to share his spotlight.
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner Reveals The Extent Of His Injuries After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner shared another update on social media as he recovers at home from a tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. The Avengers star shared a photo of him in bed at home with a positive update about his recovery. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote.
RENO, NV
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

642K+
Followers
72K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy