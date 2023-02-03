Read full article on original website
WJLA
Bus, delivery truck carrying paper products crash in Montgomery Co., debris fills lanes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue (MCFRS) was at the scene of a collision after a delivery truck carrying paper products was involved in a crash with a bus full of passengers and flipped Monday evening. One person was transported to the hospital following the...
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
WJLA
Man found shot near Navy Yard Metro Station, police looking for grey BMW: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found near the Navy Yard Metro Station Tuesday evening after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he was shot more than two miles away in Southeast D.C. The man was shot in the 2600 block...
WJLA
Driver pulled over for speeding 140 mph in a 70 mph zone in Fairfax Co., Va.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A driver in Fairfax County was pulled over for speeding double the speed limit: 140 mph in a 70 mph zone. Virginia State Police shared the incident on Facebook, joking the speed should be left for the Eagles at the big game coming up and not for drivers on the road.
WJLA
Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police
TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m. According to a public information officer with the US...
WJLA
Workers rescued after being trapped at least 13 stories up on high rise in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — First responders in Fairfax County worked to help two workers who were stuck on scaffolding at least 13 stories up on a high-rise building Monday morning. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says crews responded to the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Road for...
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
WJLA
Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say
HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
WJLA
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle on SB 355 in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to a call for a crash on on Frederick Rd (Rt 355) near Professional Drive in Gaithersburg. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision between two vehicles caused one to overturn blocking most lanes on southbound 355 and some lanes northbound. Emergency Medical Services are evaluating a few patients with non-life threatening injuries.
Bay Net
40-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed In Brandywine Crash
BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Brandywine. The deceased driver is 40-year-old Earl Estep III of Waldorf. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a...
