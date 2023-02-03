ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

Driver pulled over for speeding 140 mph in a 70 mph zone in Fairfax Co., Va.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A driver in Fairfax County was pulled over for speeding double the speed limit: 140 mph in a 70 mph zone. Virginia State Police shared the incident on Facebook, joking the speed should be left for the Eagles at the big game coming up and not for drivers on the road.
WJLA

Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police

TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
TRIANGLE, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m. According to a public information officer with the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say

HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
HAYMARKET, VA
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Overturned Vehicle on SB 355 in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to a call for a crash on on Frederick Rd (Rt 355) near Professional Drive in Gaithersburg. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision between two vehicles caused one to overturn blocking most lanes on southbound 355 and some lanes northbound. Emergency Medical Services are evaluating a few patients with non-life threatening injuries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

40-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed In Brandywine Crash

BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Brandywine. The deceased driver is 40-year-old Earl Estep III of Waldorf. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a...
BRANDYWINE, MD

