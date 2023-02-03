Read full article on original website
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
Book Lovers Are Uniting as Fort Collins Book Fest Returns This Month
It's hard to deny the power of a good book. There are somewhere around 130 million published books. A book is a chance to learn, to feel, to experience, to remember, and to connect. My love for our Poudre River Libraries run deep. I think they do an outstanding job...
I-25 Madness to Continue in 2023 — But We Have Made Progress
A trip through the I-25 corridor is enough to drive anyone crazy. But despite what the seemingly endless construction may imply, Colorado has made progress on our state's most notorious thoroughfare. In a recent press release, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that crews accomplished a lot on I-25...
$1.8 Million Loveland Home has an Indoor Pool and Private Salon
You could be living out in the country of Northern Colorado, yet only a five-minute drive to downtown Loveland with this amazing home located at 120 Meadowview Drive. This Loveland home offers so many great amenities that include an indoor pool with a slide, a private salon, and enough room to store 10 vehicles.
cowboystatedaily.com
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Huge Upgrades, Including New Seats, Coming To Budweiser Events Center
As Colorado's Budweiser Events Center in Loveland celebrates its 20th anniversary, many amazing upgrades and changes are on the way before the end of 2023. New name, new seats, and so much more. Budweiser Events Center Changes Name And More This Fall. The mid to late 90s and early 2000s...
Free Breakfast if You Don’t Drive to Work on February 10th in Fort Collins
Active modes of transportation can include walking, bicycling, scooting, or taking the bus. If you are not driving a vehicle, you will be rewarded with free breakfast and goodies at the Winter Bike to Work in Fort Collins. Winter Bike to Work Day is happening on Friday, Feb. 10, from...
11 Awesome Things About Colorado State University’s Cam the Ram
Colorado State University's longtime mascot, CAM the Ram is one of the most-lovable of college athletics mascots: Friendly, majestic, with great "Ram" horns. When you attend a CSU game, especially a CSU Football game, seeing CAM out on the field gives you a true "Colorado" feel. Colorado State University put together a list of things you should know about their mascot.
Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
county17.com
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
