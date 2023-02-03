Read full article on original website
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Brian Ramey, 46, longtime employee of Danbury News-Times, has died
Brian Matthew Ramey, 46, beloved son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey and the late Mitchell T. Ramey and beloved brother of Tara Ramey was quietly taken home to Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023. Brian was born in Danbury on July 5, 1976, and was educated in the Danbury school system....
CT's Beardsley Zoo Invites the Public to Join Citizen Scientist FrogWatch USA
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites residents to become Citizen-Scientist volunteers and participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands. In a collaboration between the Zoo, The Maritime Aquarium, and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a frog log to record the frog and toad calls they hear. Working with experts, volunteers will learn about local frog species, then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night this spring and summer.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: The Law Offices Of Christopher J. Molyneaux
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Law...
Update: Bethel resident Traci-Marie (Baxter) Jones, 52, died tragically, she was a stylist at Brittany Shears
Traci, unfortunately, died tragically, loved fiercely, and had a heart full of love. Traci is survived by her 3 beautiful children, Rebecca, Justin (Madison), and Lauren, Brother Paul, and Mother Donna Baxter, as well as fur baby Maxi. Traci is predeceased by her father Larry A Baxter, Baxter and Lovejoy...
New Milford Attorneys Ryan Henry and Dan Readyoff Join Cramer & Anderson
Attorneys Ryan Henry and Daniel Readyoff have joined Cramer & Anderson as Partners based in the firm’s flagship New Milford office. Both were previously Partners with the New Milford firm Allingham, Readyoff & Henry, LLC. “I am excited to join a firm that has been serving the community for...
Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission
Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.
Barrels for a Cause Supports Beth-El Center and Milford Rape Crisis Center on Thursday, March 9
Join us for an evening of specialty wine and bourbon tasting, food, music, raffle prizes and voting for the best bourbon, all to support the Beth-El Center and Milford Rape Crisis Center. $100 per person (includes 750 ml bottle of bourbon handcrafted by each non-profit beneficiary!) Thursday, March 9, 2023...
CT Cultural Fund grant supports Ridgefield Historical Society's work
The Connecticut Humanities Board of Directors has awarded an $8900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant for 2023 to the Ridgefield Historical Society. The grant aids the society’s mission to preserve, interpret, and foster public knowledge of Ridgefield’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. “We are grateful for this...
Westport RTM Vacancy in District 8
The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 8 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Newman. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 8. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
Danbury Resident Kiera McCarthy Named to Dean's List at Endicott College
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. Kiera McCarthy of Danbury is among those named to the Dean's List at Endicott College for the Fall 2022 semester. McCarthy is majoring in Exercise Science/Pre-AT. McCarthy is the daughter of Lisa McCarthy and John McCarthy.
Stamford Resident Named to Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List at Dean College
Dean College is pleased to announce that Julie Goff of Stamford has earned a place on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private,...
Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at Endicott College
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. The following Ridgefield residents have met these requirements:. * Kenley Kegler, Photography, daughter of Patricia Jo Kegler and Kenneth Kegler. * Finn Tidbury, Business Management, son...
This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance
The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
Ridgefield High School Student Awarded Prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal
Ridgefield High School Senior, Charlotte Bowler, recently earned the 2023 Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor a member of the United States Senate or House of Representatives may bestow upon a youth civilian. The award is given annually to student leaders who have intentionally devoted their time to goal-setting and community engagement.
Murtaugh Minute: Inside Look at Ridgefield's Real Estate Market
Ridgefield resident and realtor Karla Murtaugh's unparalleled industry knowledge is a gift to our town. Karla walks the walk and talks the talk; volunteering for a plethora of local nonprofits and supporting them by way of sponsorship and leadership. Here, we sit down with Karla for our “Murtaugh Minute” and get an inside look at what the real estate market looks like in and around Ridgefield.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nomad Mnemonics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nomad Mnemonics!
Ridgefield Planning & Zoning Public Hearing at Town Hall Annex
Planning & Zoning Public Hearing TONIGHT, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Town Hall Annex (66 Prospect Street, Meeting Room #2) beginning at 7:00 PM. Participants may choose to attend in person at the Annex or via Zoom. Meeting link:. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to disability should contact the Planning &...
American Red Cross Helping 11 after Fires in Norwalk and Sterling
The American Red Cross is helping 11 people after two fires yesterday in Norwalk and Sterling. On Saturday, Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires and provided immediate assistance to at least 19 people across the state. Five families – five adults after a fire today on N. Water...
43rd Annual Photography Show Opens at Carriage Barn
On Saturday, February 4 the Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show opened to the public with a reception from 4-6pm. The exhibit features over 100 pieces by professional, amateur and student photographers selected for inclusion in this year’s show. The show was juried by Christina Zanetti,...
SHU Cheer Team Places 1st for Fourth Consecutive Year in National Competition
Sacred Heart University’s cheerleading team is getting plenty of attention after securing first place―its fourth consecutive win―at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) competition in Orlando, FL. The 30 student-athletes took to the mat at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort Jan. 14, placing first in the UCA’s Open...
