Ridgefield, CT

43rd Annual Photography Show Opens at Carriage Barn

On Saturday, February 4 the Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show opened to the public with a reception from 4-6pm. The exhibit features over 100 pieces by professional, amateur and student photographers selected for inclusion in this year’s show. The show was juried by Christina Zanetti,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Murtaugh Minute: Inside Look at Ridgefield's Real Estate Market

Ridgefield resident and realtor Karla Murtaugh's unparalleled industry knowledge is a gift to our town. Karla walks the walk and talks the talk; volunteering for a plethora of local nonprofits and supporting them by way of sponsorship and leadership. Here, we sit down with Karla for our “Murtaugh Minute” and get an inside look at what the real estate market looks like in and around Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
CT's Beardsley Zoo Invites the Public to Join Citizen Scientist FrogWatch USA

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites residents to become Citizen-Scientist volunteers and participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands. In a collaboration between the Zoo, The Maritime Aquarium, and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a frog log to record the frog and toad calls they hear. Working with experts, volunteers will learn about local frog species, then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night this spring and summer.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: From My Heart Beauty & Wellness

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT From My...
NORWALK, CT
ABC's For you and Me!

Join Miss Jen for a story, songs, and a simple craft featuring a letter of the alphabet. This program is geared for kids ages 2-4.
BREWSTER, NY
Brian Ramey, 46, longtime employee of Danbury News-Times, has died

Brian Matthew Ramey, 46, beloved son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey and the late Mitchell T. Ramey and beloved brother of Tara Ramey was quietly taken home to Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023. Brian was born in Danbury on July 5, 1976, and was educated in the Danbury school system....
DANBURY, CT
Westport RTM Vacancy in District 8

The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 8 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Newman. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 8. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
WESTPORT, CT
The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application

The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
REDDING, CT
Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at Endicott College

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. The following Ridgefield residents have met these requirements:. * Kenley Kegler, Photography, daughter of Patricia Jo Kegler and Kenneth Kegler. * Finn Tidbury, Business Management, son...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Danbury Resident Kiera McCarthy Named to Dean's List at Endicott College

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. Kiera McCarthy of Danbury is among those named to the Dean's List at Endicott College for the Fall 2022 semester. McCarthy is majoring in Exercise Science/Pre-AT. McCarthy is the daughter of Lisa McCarthy and John McCarthy.
BEVERLY, MA
Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission

Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.
MILFORD, CT
UT Student, Sofia Whelchel, of Danbury, Earned Dean's List Honors

Sofia Whelchel, of Danbury, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Whelchel is majoring in Animation BFA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located...
DANBURY, CT
Ridgefield Planning & Zoning Public Hearing at Town Hall Annex

Planning & Zoning Public Hearing TONIGHT, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Town Hall Annex (66 Prospect Street, Meeting Room #2) beginning at 7:00 PM. Participants may choose to attend in person at the Annex or via Zoom. Meeting link:. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to disability should contact the Planning &...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance

The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
DANBURY, CT

