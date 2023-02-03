ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Us Weekly

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa Mowry’s Relationship Timeline: From 5th Grade Friends to Marriage, Beyond

Meant to be! Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry, has been his biggest cheerleader since they were kids — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers

Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Working with Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth 'Definitely a Possibility'

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and now he's set for a lengthy broadcasting career. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as an NFL analyst before he retired, and he revealed to Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday that his broadcasting career will begin in the fall of 2024 so he has time to learn the ropes.
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Tim Kelly Promoted to Titans OC, Replacing Todd Downing; Was Passing Game Coordinator

The Tennessee Titans promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator Tuesday as part of a reorganization of their coaching staff. Tennessee also announced the hiring of Chris London as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Kelly, 36, came to Tennessee in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'

At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands

NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
MIAMI, FL

