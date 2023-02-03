Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa Mowry’s Relationship Timeline: From 5th Grade Friends to Marriage, Beyond
Meant to be! Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry, has been his biggest cheerleader since they were kids — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. […]
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers
Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Working with Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth 'Definitely a Possibility'
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and now he's set for a lengthy broadcasting career. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as an NFL analyst before he retired, and he revealed to Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday that his broadcasting career will begin in the fall of 2024 so he has time to learn the ropes.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Go on 4-Day 'Darkness Retreat', Will Contemplate NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers isn't taking his decision about either retiring this offseason or returning to the NFL for another season lightly. In fact, he'll be utilizing a darkness retreat in an effort to further clarify his thoughts. "I think it's going to be important to get through this week, and then...
Bleacher Report
Peter King: If Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets, 'It Likely Wouldn't Be Till the Summer'
If the New York Jets are looking to Aaron Rodgers as their short-term savior at quarterback, then they might have to be patient. NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday in his weekly column that a trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers "likely wouldn't be till the summer." To...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders QB Likely to Be Released Despite Saints' Trade Interest
The Las Vegas Raiders granted quarterback Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints this week, but that reportedly does not mean a potential trade is imminent. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, it "still remains unlikely" that Carr will be traded, with a release the more likely...
Bleacher Report
Tim Kelly Promoted to Titans OC, Replacing Todd Downing; Was Passing Game Coordinator
The Tennessee Titans promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator Tuesday as part of a reorganization of their coaching staff. Tennessee also announced the hiring of Chris London as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Kelly, 36, came to Tennessee in...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Dad Discusses When He Knew Son Would Retire, Reflects on His NFL Career
Tom Brady Sr. knew something was different this year when his son, Tom Brady, didn't immediately jump into training for the next season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "There's no training or no plans on training anymore," Brady Sr. said,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Favored over Trevor Lawrence in 2021 Draft by Ex-Jets OC LaFleur
Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and assistant general manager Rex Hogan were reportedly the "driving forces" behind the team's decision to draft Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. "[LaFleur], along with Rex Hogan, were in 2021 draft meetings selling the narrative...
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'
At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands
NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
