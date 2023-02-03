Read full article on original website
Northern Syria has endured years of war. Now, an earthquake has added to the despair
Much of the destruction and death from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey lies across the border in northern Syria, a region already ravaged by more than a decade of civil war and the myriad crises that have flowed from it. Syrian officials have already reported at least 656 people dead...
A powerful earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria
BEIRUT — A powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt. At least 100 were initially reported dead from the quake, The Associated Press reported, adding that the number...
More than 2,500 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria
A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey's Gaziantep province, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Hundreds of families are still trapped, according to rescue workers. Turkey's...
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
The Pentagon says China declined a phone call in response to the balloon's downing
The Pentagon says China declined a request for a secure call between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Beijing has said the balloon was a wayward "civilian airship" used for meteorology and other scientific...
Zelenskyy makes a rare visit to the U.K. as Russia's war on Ukraine nears 1 year
LONDON — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain for his first visit to the U.K. since his nation was invaded by Russian forces nearly a year ago. It's one of the few times he has left Ukraine since the war began. Zelenskyy is holding meetings with Prime Minister...
In 2022, Ukraine was a rallying cry in the State of the Union. In 2023, not so much
In his State of the Union speech a year ago, President Biden launched almost immediately into a scathing critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "menacing ways" for invading Ukraine. But this year, it took more than an hour before Biden talked about the war, calling the Russian invasion "a test...
Lawmakers: Senators debate COVID-19 vaccines and pimping on Day 14
Georgia senators engaged in contentious debates over two bills on Day 14. First, senators debated Senate Bill 1, which would permanently ban state agencies from requiring people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition to receive government services. The ban is currently in effect, but the law will end...
Malaysian Airlines shootdown probe finds 'strong indications' Putin approved missiles
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile. However, members of the Joint Investigation...
Photos: Searches continue after deadly quake in Turkey and Syria
Search and rescue teams are spread across Turkey and Syria on Tuesday, racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks. Thousands of buildings have been leveled and the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon
On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
Rescuers work for second day to find quake survivors as death toll surpasses 5,000
ADANA and ISTANBUL, Turkey — Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday, in a second day of work racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region, and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Freezing...
Busing migrants was a partisan lightning rod. Here's why Democrats have embraced it
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' "reckless" federal immigration policies. Democrats criticized the tactic as dehumanizing, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. But some cities and states led...
Here's who's on Biden's guest list for the State of the Union
While President Biden speaks to the nation in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a handful of VIPs will watch with first lady Jill Biden from a viewing box in the Capitol. Collectively, they illustrate different themes that Biden will highlight in his speech. Among the guests: a...
A newborn was found alive in the rubble after the earthquake in Syria
JINDERIS, Syria — Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl's umbilical cord was...
