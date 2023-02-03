Read full article on original website
Royal visit cost Boston taxpayers more than $170,000, state police spent $61,000
The City of Boston spent just over $170,000 on events and security during the few days Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales visited the city late last year for an award ceremony, a meeting with President Biden, and a welcome event on City Hall Plaza. Boston police worked more...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Wareham woman wins $1 million from liquor store
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store has come forward to claim her prize, and knows exactly what she wants to do with the money. Jill Roy, from Wareham, won her $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store in Marion. Roy claimed her prize on Feb. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
Worcester Police Officials Union asks for delay to start of body camera program
Worcester Police Officials Union President Rick Cipro called for the Worcester Police Department to delay the start of a body-worn camera program that is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27 at a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night. Cipro said that while the union is not against the program, the...
Labor Sec. Marty Walsh will lead NHL Players Association (report)
United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will depart his post in the Biden Administration to lead the National Hockey League’s Players’ Association, multiple reports say. Walsh, a former union worker and the former mayor of Boston, is expected to be named the executive director of the Players’ Association in the coming days, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff, an NHL news website.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
Boston Reparations Task Force members announced; racial inequality explored
The Museum of African American History in Boston was filled with cheers and hope on Tuesday as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the members of the newly formed Reparations Task Force, tasked with exploring how the city can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for its role in chattel slavery. “For...
Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge supports athletes of all ages, backgrounds
At 5 p.m., Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge is quiet and empty except for owner David Di Gregorio. As the clock ticks toward 5:30, however, people begin to arrive, and soon the gym is filled with people of all ages. Di Gregorio has operated Uptown Boxing since opening it in...
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Distracted driver scrolling on Facebook crashes car onto Green Line tracks, police say
Over the weekend, a distracted driver scrolling through social media crashed their car onto the Green Line tracks, the MBTA police said. On Feb. 5, around 4 a.m., a motorist scrolling through their Facebook feed on their cellphone got distracted and crashed through the protective fencing around the Green Line tracks at Beacon St. and Strathmore Road in Brookline, the MBTA police said.
MassLive.com
MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says
After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
Ambulances from several towns moving patients after fire at Brockton Hospital
After Brockton firefighters knocked down a large fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning, more than 30 ambulances were evacuating sick and injured patients, according to the city’s fire department. A fire suspected to have started due to a faulty transformer in the hospital’s basement drew a...
21-year-old Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, dies after rollover crash in Saco, Maine
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday after he was involved in a rollover crash in Saco, Maine on Friday, Feb. 3, according to Maine State Police. Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, died in the hospital Friday night after he was injured in a rollover crash on the Saco River bridge, officials said.
Easton to host community support events after police shooting of Marianne Griffiths
Several days after a welfare check in Easton concluded with a resident shot and killed by a police officer, the town will provide trauma-informed support services to community members on Wednesday and Thursday. Easton’s town leaders have partnered with Riverside Community Care to provide these services at Frothingham Hall Community...
Nearly 250 people displaced by Worcester water main break will have to wait 4 to 6 weeks for repairs
Residents of a Worcester Housing Authority property will have to wait several weeks to return to their apartments after a water main break during record cold conditions on Saturday caused irreparable damage to the building’s electrical system, according to the authority. The nearly 250 residents of 425 Pleasant St....
Boston woman charged with weekend stabbing had 3 active warrants, police say
A Boston woman with multiple warrants was arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed someone early Saturday morning during a fight in South Boston, police said. Around 7:03 a.m., Boston police officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Owl Shop building in downtown Worcester sold to developer
The former home of a tobacco store in downtown Worcester has been sold to a local real estate developer. Worcester-based Markopoulos Development is the new owner of the four-story building, located at 416 Main St. The building previously housed the Owl Shop tobacco store. “We are excited to bring this...
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics picks, best bets & player props
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Boston Celtics finally appear to be figuring out how to deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston beat Philadelphia 126-117...
