The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store has come forward to claim her prize, and knows exactly what she wants to do with the money. Jill Roy, from Wareham, won her $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store in Marion. Roy claimed her prize on Feb. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO