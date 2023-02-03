ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Wareham woman wins $1 million from liquor store

The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store has come forward to claim her prize, and knows exactly what she wants to do with the money. Jill Roy, from Wareham, won her $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store in Marion. Roy claimed her prize on Feb. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
WAREHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket

A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Labor Sec. Marty Walsh will lead NHL Players Association (report)

United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will depart his post in the Biden Administration to lead the National Hockey League’s Players’ Association, multiple reports say. Walsh, a former union worker and the former mayor of Boston, is expected to be named the executive director of the Players’ Association in the coming days, according to a report from the Daily Faceoff, an NHL news website.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Distracted driver scrolling on Facebook crashes car onto Green Line tracks, police say

Over the weekend, a distracted driver scrolling through social media crashed their car onto the Green Line tracks, the MBTA police said. On Feb. 5, around 4 a.m., a motorist scrolling through their Facebook feed on their cellphone got distracted and crashed through the protective fencing around the Green Line tracks at Beacon St. and Strathmore Road in Brookline, the MBTA police said.
BROOKLINE, MA
MassLive.com

MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says

After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Owl Shop building in downtown Worcester sold to developer

The former home of a tobacco store in downtown Worcester has been sold to a local real estate developer. Worcester-based Markopoulos Development is the new owner of the four-story building, located at 416 Main St. The building previously housed the Owl Shop tobacco store. “We are excited to bring this...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics picks, best bets & player props

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Boston Celtics finally appear to be figuring out how to deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston beat Philadelphia 126-117...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

