West Perry jumped out to a sizable halftime lead and withstood a strong second-half run from Susquenita to earn a 35-33 victory Tuesday. The Mustangs led 18-10 at the intermission before the Blackhawks closed the deficit to 3 points by the end of the third quarter. The Blackhawks continued their strong second half with 15 fourth-quarter points, but the Mustangs ultimately stifled the comeback bid.

ELLIOTTSBURG, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO