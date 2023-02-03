Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick
One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
Sophomore Jordyn Steindl hits 7 treys, hoists State College over Cumberland Valley
It’s been a tough patch of basketball lately for Cumberland Valley, yet head coach Bill Wolf found no fault in his team’s effort and overall performance Tuesday. The problem was Jordyn Steindl was feeling a bit greedy.
Malachi Thomas scores 31 as Milton Hershey boys down Palmyra; tie for top of MPC Keystone
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team pulled into a tie for the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Tuesday night with a 64-56 victory over Palmyra. Malachi Thomas poured in 31 points to pace the Spartans offensive attack while Jason Burney added 16. For Palmyra (10-12 overall, 6-8 division), Hank Roesch scored...
East Pennsboro girls basketball defeats Hershey, 45-36, in MPC crossover game
The East Pennsboro girls basketball team received 16 points from Irys Kline en route to a 45-36 Mid-Penn Conference crossover victory against Hershey Tuesday night. Nicole Purnell added 11 for East Pennsboro, who is 5-16 on the season. For Hershey, Lauren Richards led all scorers with a game-high 18 points,...
Mike Vrabel talks about why he added Susquehanna Township grad Lori Locust to Tennessee Titans’ staff
When it was announced over the weekend that Lori Locust was joining the Tennessee Titans coaching staff, word was she really impressed head coach Mike Vrabel and new GM Ran Carthon. And now we know what made Locust, who grew up in Harrisburg and is a Susquehanna Township grad, stand...
Susquehanna Township boys hoops fall to Dallastown in non-conference play
The Susquehanna Township boys basketball team fell to Dallastown, 69-54, Monday night in a non-conference game. Alfonso Burnett was the high scorer for Hanna with 18 points. DJ Smith was the game’s high-scorer for Dallastown with 23 points.
Jordy Bowers pours in 25 points as Bishop McDevitt boys best Conrad Weiser, 75-70
Jordy Bowers led all scorers with 25 as the Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team defeated Conrad Weiser, 75-70, in a non-conference game Tuesday night. For the Crusaders, who improve to 15-3 on the season, Brandon Keith scored 12 points while Jacobi Tate and Rico Scott had 10 each. For Conrad...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Feb. 7, 2023
Altoona at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m. East Pennsboro at Hershey, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Third quarter run propels State College boys hoops to win over Cumberland Valley; clinches MPC Commonwealth title
The State College boys basketball team opened up a tie game with a 10-2 third quarter run en route to a 61-45 victory over Cumberland Valley Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. The victory gave State College (19-1 overall and 13-1 in the division) the outright Commonwealth...
Chambersburg wins first ever PIAA Team Wrestling dual, 36-31, over visiting Quakertown
Bonus points won the day for Chambersburg as the Trojans played host to Quakertown in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Monday night. Chambersburg won seven of 13 bouts with four pins and three major decisions to score a 36-31 win and the program’s first ever victory in the PIAA team tournament.
Bryce Zeiders, Reece Meanor pace Red Land boys hoops in 45-41 victory over Northern York
Red Land overcame a sizable halftime deficit to secure a 45-41 comeback victory against Northern Tuesday. The Patriots trailed 24-15 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 30-17 in the second half to complete the comeback and seal the spirited win. Bryce Zeiders and Reece Meanor netted 10 points...
Julian Christopher’s timely shooting helps Carlisle hand Waynesboro second loss
Carlisle head boys basketball coach Andre Anderson wrote it on his team’s whiteboard before the game. “Playoff environment.”. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Juniata girls hoops drop 51-31 decision to Selinsgrove
Juniata fell behind early and couldn’t recover as the Indians fell to Selinsgrove 51-31 Tuesday. The Seals led 13-3 by the end of the first quarter and never let the Indians back into serious contention. Haylee Nava’s 17-point performance powered the Seals offensively. Teammate Murphy O’Brien chipped in 10...
Lower Dauphin girls defeat CD East in an MPC crossover game
Lauren Wahlers scored 10 points to help lead the Lower Dauphin girls basketball team to a 35-22 victory over CD East Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game. Lilli Knudsen and Cadyn Eismann chipped in with 7 points each for the Falcons, who improved their record to 16-5. CD...
West Perry edges Susquenita 35-33 in tightly-contested girls basketball showdown
West Perry jumped out to a sizable halftime lead and withstood a strong second-half run from Susquenita to earn a 35-33 victory Tuesday. The Mustangs led 18-10 at the intermission before the Blackhawks closed the deficit to 3 points by the end of the third quarter. The Blackhawks continued their strong second half with 15 fourth-quarter points, but the Mustangs ultimately stifled the comeback bid.
Josh Herr’s 36 points help lift Gettysburg to MPC Colonial Division victory over Big Spring
Josh Herr tossed in a game-high 36 points to help lift the Gettysburg boys basketball team to a 66-50 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday night. Aidan Sallie topped the Big Spring scoresheet with 29 points. Gettysburg improved to 13-8 overall and 10-4 in the Colonial Division....
Megan Zimmerman, Diana Kepner lead Big Spring girls hoops past Gettysburg 48-32
Big Spring used a third-quarter rally to pull away as the Bulldogs downed Gettysburg 48-32 Tuesday. The Bulldogs led 18-12 at the intermission and outscored the Warriors 15-5 in the third to build a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Megan Zimmerman and Diana Kepner netted 12 points apiece...
Landen Eichhorn’s 21 points help lift Mifflin County boys to a non-conference win over Midd-West
Landen Eichhorn scored a game-high 21 points for Mifflin County Tuesday night in a 66-48 non-conference victory over Midd-West. Jayden Bilger added 16 points and Aidan Attivo had 10 more for the Huskies.
Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
