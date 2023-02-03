ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick

One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata girls hoops drop 51-31 decision to Selinsgrove

Juniata fell behind early and couldn’t recover as the Indians fell to Selinsgrove 51-31 Tuesday. The Seals led 13-3 by the end of the first quarter and never let the Indians back into serious contention. Haylee Nava’s 17-point performance powered the Seals offensively. Teammate Murphy O’Brien chipped in 10...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry edges Susquenita 35-33 in tightly-contested girls basketball showdown

West Perry jumped out to a sizable halftime lead and withstood a strong second-half run from Susquenita to earn a 35-33 victory Tuesday. The Mustangs led 18-10 at the intermission before the Blackhawks closed the deficit to 3 points by the end of the third quarter. The Blackhawks continued their strong second half with 15 fourth-quarter points, but the Mustangs ultimately stifled the comeback bid.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lititz Christian School basketball team will have a game with Lancaster County Christian High School on February 06, 2023, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy