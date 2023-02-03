Read full article on original website
Related
Police activity in Warren County closes borough building, schools sheltering in place
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County has closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department is working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident resides in the township area, police said.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Lavish Living: These Three Counties Are New Jersey's Most Expensive for Homebuyers.
New Jersey has long had a reputation as a safe haven for those seeking cheaper real estate in exchange for a longer commute. With recent trends in taxes and home prices, however, that may no longer be the case.
tapinto.net
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure
MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Middlesex County prosecutor issues ‘grandparent scam’ warning after victim loses $10K
Prosecutors are warning residents of the “grandparent scam,” which they say has been on the rise in recent weeks in Middlesex County.
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
Warren County house fire sends resident to hospital for minor smoke inhalation
A resident trying to extinguish a house fire Saturday in Warren County suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital, the county fire marshal said. The blaze was reported late Saturday morning on Deer Run in Washington Township. The cause remained under investigation, but the fire appeared...
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County
Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good issue to have too many choices.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
With Fastnacht Day approaching, inflation forcing tough choices for local bakeries, volunteer groups
When hundreds of hungry consumers flood into the Lehigh Valley’s bakeries, churches and volunteer fire companies on this year’s Fastnacht Day, Feb. 21, they could be in for a bit of sticker shock. As has been the case in almost all facets of life, inflation is to blame....
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store
Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1