Worcester, MA

ABC6.com

Coventry man arrested on weapons charges

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
COVENTRY, RI
WMUR.com

Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
MANCHESTER, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

36-year-old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - A report of gunshots led to the arrest of a local man on gun charges on Friday. Police responded to Oxford Street around 4:45 AM and discovered evidence that shots we fired at that location. No victims were found. While conducting the search for victims, they saw Jesus...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics

A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three individuals in Holyoke were arrested Thursday following an intensive narcotics investigation by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force. According to the DA’s office, the investigation centered around trafficking out of 392 Pleasant Street in Holyoke. On Thursday, February...
HOLYOKE, MA
1420 WBSM

Westport Police Charge Teen After Car Crash Injures Officer

WESTPORT — A Somerset teen has been charged after after allegedly rear ending a Westport police cruiser and injuring an officer early Sunday morning. Westport police said the cruiser was stopped with emergency lights activated in the breakdown lane on State Road near Rt. 88 when it was rear ended by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old boy.
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester PD proposes policy for body cameras hitting streets soon

WORCESTER — Worcester police have developed a recommended policy for the use of body cameras, which are scheduled to hit the streets at the end of the month.  “The purpose of this policy is to establish guidelines for the proper use, management, storage, and retrieval of video recorded by (body-worn cameras),” the policy, which is before the City Council Tuesday night, states. “It is the policy of the Worcester Police Department to respect the legitimate privacy interests...
WORCESTER, MA

